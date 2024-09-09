ArcanaBio Secures Funding from BioInnovation Institute to Revolutionize Healthcare with new Ultra-Rapid Liquid Biopsy Technology

ArcanaBio joins BII’s Deep Tech Lab Quantum – a Novo Nordisk Foundation initiative supporting world-class quantum science innovation





COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biotech–ArcanaBio, a pioneering biotech company, is proud to announce its selection for funding by Denmark’s BioInnovation Institute (BII), supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. ArcanaBio will join BII’s Deep Tech Lab – Quantum program in Copenhagen from September 2024.

“We are honoured to receive funding and to be selected to join this prestigious quantum initiative,” said Kristjan Gunnarsson, CEO of ArcanaBio. “We are at the forefront of a new biosensor revolution with a patent-pending, label-free detection technology that has been a long-sought-after advancement in proteomics. Our novel platform has potential both to enable testing laboratories to offer a wider range of biomarker services at lower cost and empower individuals to proactively monitor their health by integrating frequent, reference-quality testing into their lives.”

“The goal here is to rethink diagnostics. Building a new capability to track proteome dynamics can provide powerful real-time and predictive insights into health status, disease progression and epidemiology,” commented Daniel Oskarsson, CTO of ArcanaBio. “Ultimately this can serve as an enabler of preventive healthcare — a solution to the challenge of rising societal costs.”

Leveraging novel nano-photonics technology coupled with AI, ArcanaBio innovative label-free liquid biopsy solution aims to enable faster, cheaper and higher-frequency protein characterization, bringing reference-grade diagnostics to the home.

About ArcanaBio

ArcanaBio is a leading biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation diagnostic technologies that are both rapid and accessible. Now part of the BioInnovation Institute’s Deep Tech Lab – Quantum program, ArcanaBio leverages Denmark’s global leadership in quantum technology. With a focus on nano-photonics and biosensors, ArcanaBio aims to bring laboratory-grade testing into everyday environments, empowering individuals to take charge of their health. For more information, visit www.arcanabio.com.

About BioInnovation Institute

The BioInnovation Institute (BII), an initiative by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, is a non-profit international enterprise foundation focused on accelerating world-class life science innovation. The Deep Tech Lab – Quantum, supported by BII, is Denmark’s official NATO DIANA accelerator site, leveraging the country’s leadership in quantum science to drive dual-use innovations across the life science and defense industries. For more information, visit bii.dk.

