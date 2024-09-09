Home Business Wire ArcanaBio Secures Funding from BioInnovation Institute to Revolutionize Healthcare with new Ultra-Rapid...
Business Wire

ArcanaBio Secures Funding from BioInnovation Institute to Revolutionize Healthcare with new Ultra-Rapid Liquid Biopsy Technology

di Business Wire

ArcanaBio joins BII’s Deep Tech Lab Quantum – a Novo Nordisk Foundation initiative supporting world-class quantum science innovation


COPENHAGEN, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Biotech–ArcanaBio, a pioneering biotech company, is proud to announce its selection for funding by Denmark’s BioInnovation Institute (BII), supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. ArcanaBio will join BII’s Deep Tech Lab – Quantum program in Copenhagen from September 2024.

“We are honoured to receive funding and to be selected to join this prestigious quantum initiative,” said Kristjan Gunnarsson, CEO of ArcanaBio. “We are at the forefront of a new biosensor revolution with a patent-pending, label-free detection technology that has been a long-sought-after advancement in proteomics. Our novel platform has potential both to enable testing laboratories to offer a wider range of biomarker services at lower cost and empower individuals to proactively monitor their health by integrating frequent, reference-quality testing into their lives.”

“The goal here is to rethink diagnostics. Building a new capability to track proteome dynamics can provide powerful real-time and predictive insights into health status, disease progression and epidemiology,” commented Daniel Oskarsson, CTO of ArcanaBio. “Ultimately this can serve as an enabler of preventive healthcare — a solution to the challenge of rising societal costs.”

Leveraging novel nano-photonics technology coupled with AI, ArcanaBio innovative label-free liquid biopsy solution aims to enable faster, cheaper and higher-frequency protein characterization, bringing reference-grade diagnostics to the home.

About ArcanaBio

ArcanaBio is a leading biotech company dedicated to developing next-generation diagnostic technologies that are both rapid and accessible. Now part of the BioInnovation Institute’s Deep Tech Lab – Quantum program, ArcanaBio leverages Denmark’s global leadership in quantum technology. With a focus on nano-photonics and biosensors, ArcanaBio aims to bring laboratory-grade testing into everyday environments, empowering individuals to take charge of their health. For more information, visit www.arcanabio.com.

About BioInnovation Institute

The BioInnovation Institute (BII), an initiative by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, is a non-profit international enterprise foundation focused on accelerating world-class life science innovation. The Deep Tech Lab – Quantum, supported by BII, is Denmark’s official NATO DIANA accelerator site, leveraging the country’s leadership in quantum science to drive dual-use innovations across the life science and defense industries. For more information, visit bii.dk.

Contacts

Kristjan Gunnarsson
CEO, ArcanaBio

Ole Maaløes Vej 3

2200 København

Denmark

Phone: +45 36 99 12 60

E-mail: kristjan@arcanabio.com

Articoli correlati

Leading US Research Center, Duncan Neurological Research Institute, Partners With Automata Technologies to Automate Studies of Human Brain Cell Models

Business Wire Business Wire -
Pioneering automation project will enhance the speed and scale of brain disease research HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological...
Continua a leggere

Wharton Neuroscience and RMT Partner to Help Brands Grow and Advance Science

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wharton Neuroscience, known for its seminal role in Neuroeconomics, and RMT, an AI based motivational analytics system, who...
Continua a leggere

John Lee Joins TechBlocks as Practice Leader of Retail, CPG & Supply Chain

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TechBlocks--TechBlocks, a leading software engineering and consulting firm, is proud to announce the appointment of John Lee as...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php