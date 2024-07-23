Home Business Wire Arcadea Group Announces Completion of US $243.5 Million Capital Raise
Arcadea Group Announces Completion of US $243.5 Million Capital Raise

TORONTO & ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadea Group (the “Company”) confirms the completion of a US $243,500,000 capital raise. This raise, supported pro rata by Arcadea’s existing investors, increases Arcadea’s permanently committed capital to US $500,000,000.

This new capital enables Arcadea to accelerate investing in and acquiring high-growth, high-quality Vertical SaaS (VSaaS) companies. Arcadea offers preeminent VSaaS businesses a permanent, growth-oriented home, distinct from short-term Private Equity and Growth Equity buyers, as well as value-oriented aggregators.

Paul Yancich

yancich@arcadeagroup.com
www.arcadeagroup.com

