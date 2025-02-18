Arcade Collection GO is Ready for Launch

Following in the Footsteps of Golden Tee GO, Incredible Technologies Redefines the Multicade

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The days of needing a dedicated space for a bulky arcade cabinet are long gone. Thanks to Incredible Technologies, your dream game room can now be at your fingertips, allowing you to play wherever and whenever you please.

The portable era of arcade gaming has arrived, first in the form of Golden Tee GO. Now, Incredible Technologies is doubling down on this movement with the launch of Arcade Collection GO — a multicade jam-packed with some of the most popular games the company has ever produced.

“We’ve seen just how much people enjoy the flexibility that Golden Tee GO provides,” says Adam Kramer, President of Incredible Technologies’ Amusement Division. “Arcade Collection was a natural fit to get the same treatment, especially given how much content this product has to offer.”

Arcade Collection GO features several popular games. Silver Strike Bowling allows players to test their luck on a variety of bowling alleys and game modes. PowerPutt Golf puts the user’s skills to test on more than a dozen original mini-golf courses. Target Toss Pro, which comes with lawn darts and bags, provides an endless array of competition.

All told, the multicade is overflowing with content. And with three distinct titles overflowing with courses, game modes and ways to play, the Arcade Collection GO will never get old.

When you’re ready to play, just plug the HDMI into any TV, power it on, and you’re all set. From tailgates to neighborhood game nights to back patios, Arcade Collection GO provides maximum flexibility. It can be a fixture on a coffee table or the ultimate ready-to-play device on the weekends. Unable to build your dream game room thanks to tight living quarters? Look no further.

While flexible, it should still look and feel familiar to avid fans. The constant is the trackball, which has been the driving force behind the success of Golden Tee and other Incredible Technologies games for nearly 40 years. While the form factor of the cabinet is different, the trackball, along with the software and hardware, remains unchanged.

“This isn’t some knockoff version of a game we’ve produced before,” Kramer adds. “That’s an important distinction. The goal was to maintain the feel that has defined our games for decades while redefining where those games can be enjoyed.”

The Arcade Collection GO is shipping now and is available at the Incredible Technologies online store for $2,999. Learn more about Arcade Collection GO or contact our sales team at 847-870-7027 x397.

Kevin M. Lindsay

Head of Amusement Marketing

847.870.7027 X 247

Matt McLoughlin

matt@gregoryfca.com