ARC Opens Reactor GenAI to Public With Groundbreaking Performance and Unprecedented Energy Efficiency

The general availability release of Reactor GenAI includes enhanced voice and image processing and improved interface and user experience.

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARC Solutions, Inc., a deep tech company developing the next generation of efficient AI and secure Web3 products, today announced that ARC Reactor GenAI (“Reactor”) is now available to the general public. Launched in early June, Reactor is designed to provide faster, more accurate results while requiring dramatically fewer energy-intensive computational resources. The public release of Reactor GenAI also features enhancements to the platform’s voice interaction capabilities, the ability to process information in images, and improvements to the end-user experience.





In the weeks ahead of the public release, more than 10,000 early access wait-list users had the opportunity to enjoy average response times of less than six seconds from Reactor, which consumed roughly one-half Watts per response. In three industry benchmarks, ARC Reactor has outperformed the leading AI models in the world in raw scores but at an unprecedented level of training energy efficiency. Through rapid ontological classification, Reactor opens up powerful new possibilities for applications such as custom search engines, content recommendation systems, and personalized AI assistants without the massive computing and energy demands or threats to data privacy of other AI models.

“When compared to human cognition, we’ve taken an approach to AI model training that more closely resembles the difference between truly reading and understanding a book compared to cramming for a test with a book summary, and that is what makes Reactor a true breakthrough,” said TJ Dunham, CEO at ARC Solutions. “Our ontological approach to AI model training and model efficiency, Reactor, can quickly deliver accurate responses when run against general, custom, or private datasets. Together, these are the keys that will unlock the true productive potential of AI at a broad scale.”

With a technical roadmap focused on data classification that makes small language models energy-efficient and highly capable, ARC is building an AI platform that enables local models, privacy, data sovereignty, and scalability from individual endeavors to enterprise data.

You can join Reactor AI here. To learn more about ARC Solutions, please visit www.helloarc.ai.

ARC

ARC Solutions, Inc. is a deep tech company developing the next generation of efficient AI and secure Web3 products. Founded in 2023 to solve the problem of blockchain risk detection, the company now develops foundational AI technology that prioritizes efficiency, security, data privacy, and user control. Leveraging startup resources from Google, ARC Solutions delivers advanced AI tools and models for a wide range of applications. With the ARC Reactor AI as its flagship product, the company is in charge of creating next-generation AI solutions that meet users’ unique needs and expectations without the ecological impact of peer group companies. ARC was built on the belief that AI should work in the service of humanity while being simple and transparent enough to be accessible to as many humans as possible.

Contacts

Technica Communications for ARC Solutions, Inc.



Cait Caviness



arc@technica.inc