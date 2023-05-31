ARC, Inc. Wins $15 Million U.S. Air Force STRATFI Contract

The Program Leverages ARC’s Human-Machine Teaming Capability to Optimize Airman Training





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announced today selection for an AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract award in partnership with the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). This award extends ARC’s previous human-machine teaming efforts with AFSOC to build a scalable training performance capability for ground personnel. The award secures up to $60 million among government funding, private investment, and matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds.

ARC has begun delivery of this four-year program intended for commercialization. The STRATFI program will focus on fusing data from ARC’s miniaturized AI-enabled edge computing sensors with other battlefield data sources, including unmanned autonomous systems (UAS). These insights will be provided in near real-time and aggregated to create historical profiles to inform customized training regimens. While the derived capability is sponsored by and co-developed with AFSOC, it will be fundamentally dual-use and have applications that span the U.S. Military Services and its allies.

“We’re thrilled to announce our STRATFI program selection and are eager to take the next step toward transitioning this capability for operational use. We’re confident it will bring tremendous value to AFSOC training,” said Michael Canty, ARC’s CEO. “The STRATFI program uniquely empowers motivated non-traditional defense companies and Air Force units seeking disruptive solutions to modernize the force; we couldn’t be prouder to roll up our sleeves alongside our AFSOC partners to drive impact.”

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC’s original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

About AFRL: AFRL is the sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world’s best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX: AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: www.afwerx.com/.

