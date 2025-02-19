Aramark Facilities Management Recognized for Innovation at District Administration’s Ed Tech Future of Education Conference

AIWX Connect Platform Takes Top Honors

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARMK--Aramark, (NYSE:ARMK), a leading global provider of facilities management with operations spanning the education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure and corrections industries was named the 2025 Ed Tech Product Awards winner in the Large Company Campus Equipment and Technology category. Aramark received the award for its AIWX Connect technology platform.

AIWX Connect is an intelligent platform using IoT technology to identify building and occupant needs based on real-time occupancy, space utilization, equipment condition, and occupant feedback. Insights inform building performance, environmental conditions, and occupant satisfaction levels. These insights are used to proactively improve building services based on actual demand, resulting in operational efficiencies, improved productivity, and higher customer satisfaction.

In education settings, AIWX provides administrators with remote monitoring and real-time insight into critical operations. For example, sensors are used to detect leaks and avoid damage from flooding, refrigeration monitors prevent food spoilage due to falling temperatures, door monitors detect when exterior doors are open, vibration sensors detect failing HVAC equipment before operational disruption and sensors can detect vaping and smoking throughout a building. All this data resides in a single location for easy monitoring and access.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Scott Beer, President and CEO of Aramark Facilities Management. “AIWX technology can align many systems within a school or group of schools and provide data driven performance metrics for better operational and financial outcomes for our clients and customers.”

This year’s awards were held in conjunction with the highly anticipated Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) at the Orlando Convention Center in January. The finalists, selected from hundreds of submissions, represent a diverse range of categories, showcasing the depth and breadth of innovation in education technology.

