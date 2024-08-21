Arable Wins Prestigious ‘Sensor of the Year’ Award from AgTech Breakthrough

Groundbreaking Mark 3 In-Field Sensing and Monitoring Device Recognized for Transforming Agricultural Decision-Making and Advancing Sustainable Farming Practices

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#agriculture—Arable, a leader in climate-smart agricultural technology, today announced that its innovative Mark 3 in-field sensing and monitoring device has been awarded the prestigious title of “Overall Sensor of the Year” for 2024 by AgTech Breakthrough. AgTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization, recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global agricultural and food technology sector. This accolade represents Arable’s fourth consecutive win in the annual awards program, reinforcing its position as an innovator addressing the ever-increasing challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and food security.









The Arable Mark 3 powers the company’s intuitive solution and stands as the industry’s only in-field device that seamlessly integrates weather, plant, and soil sensing with irrigation monitoring, and contextualized crop imagery in a single, maintenance-free system. This comprehensive approach provides unmatched in-field visibility and insights, empowering data-driven decisions that boost crop productivity, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

“This award validates what our customers around the globe already know: the Mark 3 is revolutionizing how we understand and manage crops,” said Jim Ethington, CEO of Arable. “In a world grappling with climate change and food security, our technology doesn’t just collect data – it provides insights that empower growers to make precise, timely decisions that boost yields, conserve resources, and build resilience. AgTech Breakthrough’s recognition underscores the game-changing potential of turning rich field data into actionable crop intelligence.”

The Arable Mark 3 stands out for its combination of advanced sensing capabilities and ease of use. It features a suite of integrated sensors, including a 22-band spectrometer, a 4-way net radiometer, and a research-grade thermal sensor capable of reading canopy temperature within 1°C. It also features sensors for measuring temperature, humidity, pressure, and solar radiation, as well as a maintenance-free acoustic rain sensor. An optional ultrasonic anemometer for measuring wind speed and direction further expands its capabilities. The device installs in minutes, requires no maintenance, and meets IP67 standards for durability in harsh field conditions.

Used by forward-thinking organizations in over 50 countries, Arable’s technology has demonstrated significant impact in agricultural operations. Users have reported up to 15% reduction in pesticide use and up to 22% reduction in irrigation while maintaining yields. Additionally, the system plays a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enabling more efficient energy use for irrigation and minimizing fuel consumption through fewer field visits.

“The Mark 3 combines utility and usability on a global stage. Feeding a growing population amid climate change, water scarcity, and consumer demands for sustainable products is putting a macro challenge on the agriculture industry. Micro challenges for agro businesses also exist when it comes to collecting and synthesizing data from multiple sources,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AgTech Breakthrough. “Arable’s holistic approach provides growers, advisors, and researchers alike with easy access to critical decision-making information related to weather risk, crop water demand, pest and disease pressure, plant health, and crop growth stages. That makes Arable’s Mark 3 our ‘Overall Sensor Solution of the Year!’”

Arable’s previous honors from AgTech Breakthrough include “IoT Monitoring Solution of the Year” in 2021, “Crop Monitoring Solution of the Year” in 2022, and “Water Monitoring Solution of the Year” in 2023. This year’s AgTech Breakthrough award program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, showcasing the dynamic and competitive nature of the global agtech space.

Click here for a closer look at the Arable Mark 3.

About AgTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AgTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in agricultural & food technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The AgTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AgTech companies and solutions in categories including farm management, indoor farming, IoT and robotics, FoodTech, analytics and more. For more information visit AgTechBreakthrough.com.

About Arable

Arable is leading the global advancement of climate-smart agriculture by transforming agronomic decision-making through cutting-edge technology. Forward-thinking organizations in over 50 countries rely on Arable to help them be more productive and sustainable.

The company’s intuitive solution integrates state-of-the-art IoT technology, machine learning, and advanced modeling to convert in-field weather, crop, soil, and irrigation data into real-time, actionable insights. Users are empowered to make informed, proactive decisions that reduce risk and optimize agricultural practices.

Focused on shaping the industry’s future, Arable powers transformative initiatives such as large-scale irrigation optimization that conserve hundreds of millions of gallons of water, and agricultural weather intelligence networks supporting thousands of underserved smallholder farmers.

Consistently recognized for its groundbreaking innovations and impact, Arable is proud to be listed among America’s fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000, ranked #1 in Agtech on TIME’s list of top sustainability-focused companies, and featured in Fast Company’s “Next Big Things in Tech” list.

For more information, visit Arable’s website.

