Arable Named a Top 50 AgTech and FoodTech Innovator by SVG Ventures | THRIVE

Exclusive Ranking Features Companies Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation and Technology in Agriculture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#THRIVETop50—Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as a Top 50 Innovator in the 2023 THRIVE Top 50 AgTech and FoodTech Companies report published by SVG Ventures. This annual report showcases exceptional companies who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology and is based on original research conducted by THRIVE and its partners.

“We are honored SVG Ventures | THRIVE recognized Arable’s groundbreaking work digitizing agriculture around the world,” said Arable CEO Jim Ethington. “Today’s agriculture leaders are under immense pressure from climate change, rising costs, and consumer demand for more sustainable products. Innovative, data-driven solutions are required to remain productive, sustainable, and profitable, and we’re proud our advances in crop intelligence are part of the industry’s transformation.”

Arable’s intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights to its customers. Using Arable’s crop intelligence, forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations, and food and beverage companies are enhancing their water and land stewardship, accelerating the development of climate-smart products, and increasing the stability of their food supply chains. With Arable, customers have reduced water use by as much as 30%, reduced use of harmful pesticides by up to 20%, and improved climate-resilient seed development.

In December 2022, Arable announced the next generation of its award-winning solution, the Arable Mark 3 in-field sensing device, which includes an integrated 5MP camera for contextualized crop imagery via Arable Vision. These innovations progress the way data can be used to optimize and advance agriculture globally.

“We believe that the future of our planet relies on transforming the way we produce and consume food,” said John Hartnett, CEO of SVG Ventures | THRIVE. “By investing in innovative solutions that revolutionize agriculture and food production systems, we can tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.”

The THRIVE Top 50 Companies are selected for their exemplary leadership teams, technology, and traction. To qualify for the Top 50, a company must have a product in market, have received a minimum of series A funding, and be ready to scale. SVG Ventures | THRIVE is a global agrifood investment and innovation platform comprised of top agriculture, food and technology corporations, universities and investors. Its community of over 5,000 startups from 100 countries are focused on solving the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries.

Today, Arable serves customers in more than 30 countries and works with some of the most innovative food and agriculture leaders in the world, including Bayer, Netafim, Absolute Foods, The Nature Conservancy, Treasury Wine Estates, University of Nebraska, Embrapa, and The World Food Programme.

In July 2022, Arable raised $40 million in series C financing to advance climate resilience in agriculture by accelerating product development, delivering new services for customers and expanding its global footprint. To learn more about Arable, visit www.arable.com.

Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, advances digital agriculture globally. Forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations, and food and beverage companies use Arable to be more productive, sustainable and profitable. Arable's intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights into the entire crop system.

