<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Arable Named a Top 50 AgTech and FoodTech Innovator by SVG Ventures...
Business Wire

Arable Named a Top 50 AgTech and FoodTech Innovator by SVG Ventures | THRIVE

di Business Wire

Exclusive Ranking Features Companies Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation and Technology in Agriculture

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#THRIVETop50Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, today announced it has been recognized as a Top 50 Innovator in the 2023 THRIVE Top 50 AgTech and FoodTech Companies report published by SVG Ventures. This annual report showcases exceptional companies who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology and is based on original research conducted by THRIVE and its partners.

“We are honored SVG Ventures | THRIVE recognized Arable’s groundbreaking work digitizing agriculture around the world,” said Arable CEO Jim Ethington. “Today’s agriculture leaders are under immense pressure from climate change, rising costs, and consumer demand for more sustainable products. Innovative, data-driven solutions are required to remain productive, sustainable, and profitable, and we’re proud our advances in crop intelligence are part of the industry’s transformation.”

Arable’s intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights to its customers. Using Arable’s crop intelligence, forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations, and food and beverage companies are enhancing their water and land stewardship, accelerating the development of climate-smart products, and increasing the stability of their food supply chains. With Arable, customers have reduced water use by as much as 30%, reduced use of harmful pesticides by up to 20%, and improved climate-resilient seed development.

In December 2022, Arable announced the next generation of its award-winning solution, the Arable Mark 3 in-field sensing device, which includes an integrated 5MP camera for contextualized crop imagery via Arable Vision. These innovations progress the way data can be used to optimize and advance agriculture globally.

“We believe that the future of our planet relies on transforming the way we produce and consume food,” said John Hartnett, CEO of SVG Ventures | THRIVE. “By investing in innovative solutions that revolutionize agriculture and food production systems, we can tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.”

The THRIVE Top 50 Companies are selected for their exemplary leadership teams, technology, and traction. To qualify for the Top 50, a company must have a product in market, have received a minimum of series A funding, and be ready to scale. SVG Ventures | THRIVE is a global agrifood investment and innovation platform comprised of top agriculture, food and technology corporations, universities and investors. Its community of over 5,000 startups from 100 countries are focused on solving the biggest challenges facing the food and agriculture industries.

Today, Arable serves customers in more than 30 countries and works with some of the most innovative food and agriculture leaders in the world, including Bayer, Netafim, Absolute Foods, The Nature Conservancy, Treasury Wine Estates, University of Nebraska, Embrapa, and The World Food Programme.

In July 2022, Arable raised $40 million in series C financing to advance climate resilience in agriculture by accelerating product development, delivering new services for customers and expanding its global footprint. To learn more about Arable, visit www.arable.com.

About Arable

Arable, the leader in crop intelligence, advances digital agriculture globally. Forward-thinking agribusinesses, farming operations, and food and beverage companies use Arable to be more productive, sustainable and profitable. Arable’s intuitive IoT-based solution combines reliable in-field weather, forecast, plant, soil and irrigation data with advanced modeling and machine learning to deliver real-time, actionable insights into the entire crop system. Arable helps customers in more than 30 countries optimize water use, crop protection, fertilization, field work, research trials, food supply chains and sustainability initiatives. Visit www.arable.com to learn more.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Justin Mauldin

Salient PR

press@arable.com
+01-737-234-0936

https://www.arable.com

Articoli correlati

Enpro to Present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, March 22....
Continua a leggere

SEEQC Unveils First Fully Digital Chips for Full-Stack Quantum Computers, Taking Major Leap Towards Scaling Commercial Quantum Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
First company to produce all-digital superconducting chips for control, readout and multiplexing of a quantum computer; Company also reveals high-performance,...
Continua a leggere

Chase Freedom® Announces Q2 2023 Quarterly Categories – Lowe’s and Amazon.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
Freedom and Freedom Flex cardmembers can kick off spring by earning cash back when they activate their Q2 2023...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
aruba gaia-x

Aruba diventa nodo europeo di Gaia-X a supporto del cloud federato delle aziende

Aruba