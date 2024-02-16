AQuity, An IKS Health Company, Recognized as 2023 Best in KLAS for Medical Transcription Solutions for 6th Consecutive Year

AQuity’s clinical documentation solutions ranked #1 for alleviating administrative burdens on providers and health systems.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AQuity Solutions, an IKS Health company, has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2024 Best in KLAS Medical Transcription Services provider. This marks the sixth consecutive year AQuity has earned top KLAS recognition for their Medical Transcription solutions. KLAS rankings are considered the gold standard in the Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle Management industries for their accurate, honest, and impartial research analytics.





“AQuity is a consistent top performer amongst Best in KLAS winning firms and one of only a small handful of vendors to retain a top KLAS ranking for such an extended period,” noted Adam Gale, president of KLAS. “Our collected survey data clearly show how AQuity’s commitment to their client’s success helps them achieve superior ratings year after year.”

“Our team takes pride in delivering solutions that support clinician wellness and productivity,” shared Jason Kolinoski, AQuity’s COO. “Transcription is still a vital service that remains the best solution for a broad range of specialties and workflow scenarios. Earning Best in KLAS year after year reflects our focus on putting customer requirements first. It’s very gratifying to earn Best in KLAS recognitions based on their direct feedback.”

“We put a high priority on how our ongoing performance is judged by our clients and take our KLAS rankings very seriously,” added Sachin Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health. “Our clinical documentation solutions set the standard for workflow efficiency and burnout relief. We are proud to have our AQuity team recognized again for leading the industry in this market sector.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens—so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS’s technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

About AQuity Solutions

Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity provides solutions for 21 of the Top 25 and over half of the Top 250 Health Systems in the United States. AQuity employs over 8,000 virtual scribe and document capture specialists, medical coders, and revenue integrity experts in multiple specialties across the United States, India, Australia, and Canada. With over 40 years of experience serving healthcare clients in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., AQuity is recognized year after year by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle disciplines. AQuity is a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS Health.

