Home Business Wire AQuity, An IKS Health Company, Recognized as 2023 Best in KLAS for...
Business Wire

AQuity, An IKS Health Company, Recognized as 2023 Best in KLAS for Medical Transcription Solutions for 6th Consecutive Year

di Business Wire

AQuity’s clinical documentation solutions ranked #1 for alleviating administrative burdens on providers and health systems.

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AQuity Solutions, an IKS Health company, has been recognized by KLAS Research as the 2024 Best in KLAS Medical Transcription Services provider. This marks the sixth consecutive year AQuity has earned top KLAS recognition for their Medical Transcription solutions. KLAS rankings are considered the gold standard in the Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle Management industries for their accurate, honest, and impartial research analytics.


“AQuity is a consistent top performer amongst Best in KLAS winning firms and one of only a small handful of vendors to retain a top KLAS ranking for such an extended period,” noted Adam Gale, president of KLAS. “Our collected survey data clearly show how AQuity’s commitment to their client’s success helps them achieve superior ratings year after year.”

“Our team takes pride in delivering solutions that support clinician wellness and productivity,” shared Jason Kolinoski, AQuity’s COO. “Transcription is still a vital service that remains the best solution for a broad range of specialties and workflow scenarios. Earning Best in KLAS year after year reflects our focus on putting customer requirements first. It’s very gratifying to earn Best in KLAS recognitions based on their direct feedback.”

“We put a high priority on how our ongoing performance is judged by our clients and take our KLAS rankings very seriously,” added Sachin Gupta, Founder and CEO of IKS Health. “Our clinical documentation solutions set the standard for workflow efficiency and burnout relief. We are proud to have our AQuity team recognized again for leading the industry in this market sector.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health takes on the chores of healthcare—spanning administrative, clinical, and operational burdens—so that clinicians can focus on their core purpose: delivering great care. Combining pragmatic technology and dedicated experts, IKS enables stronger, financially sustainable enterprises. IKS’s Care Enablement Platform delivers data-driven value and expertise across the care journey, and IKS is a partner for clinician enterprises looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2006, IKS’s technology-enabled solutions and global workforce supports large health systems, medical groups and risk bearing entities across the United States. For more information, visit ikshealth.com.

About AQuity Solutions

Headquartered in Cary, NC, AQuity provides solutions for 21 of the Top 25 and over half of the Top 250 Health Systems in the United States. AQuity employs over 8,000 virtual scribe and document capture specialists, medical coders, and revenue integrity experts in multiple specialties across the United States, India, Australia, and Canada. With over 40 years of experience serving healthcare clients in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., AQuity is recognized year after year by KLAS and Black Book as a leading vendor in multiple Health Information Management and Revenue Cycle disciplines. AQuity is a wholly owned subsidiary of IKS Health.

Contacts

Contact – IKS Health US:
Siddharth Thakkar

VP Product & Marketing, IKS Health

+1 945.300.8768

siddharth.thakkar@ikshealth.com
Contact – IKS Health India:
Srushti Rao

VP Communications, IKS Health

+91 98203 94009

srushti.rao@ikshealth.com

Articoli correlati

Hackett: Procurement Renews Focus On Cost Reduction as its Top Priority

Business Wire Business Wire -
Procurement Targeting Technology, Including Gen AI, To Help Close Efficiency Gaps and Improve EffectivenessMIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improving spend cost reduction has...
Continua a leggere

Zinnia to Acquire Ebix Inc.’s Life and Annuity Software Assets, Continuing Its Mission to Deliver Solutions that Simplify Insurance and Power Industry Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provides continuity and stability for the life and annuity ecosystem Plans to further invest in the assets to elevate the...
Continua a leggere

Turkey Ecommerce Market Databook 2023: 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals, Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics 2018-2027 –...

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Turkey Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media &...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php