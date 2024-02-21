Aqua Comms Appoints Andy Hudson as Acting CEO

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO—Aqua Comms (“Aqua Comms”), a leading provider of global subsea connectivity services, has announced today that Jim Fagan, who served as the CEO, is leaving the business with immediate effect. Andy Hudson, the company’s Chief Network Officer is now the acting CEO, and Chairman Alan Harper will continue to provide commercial and strategic assistance to the business through the remainder of 2024.





Chairman Alan Harper commented, “Aqua Comms would like to thank Jim Fagan for the excellent work he has done in creating a healthy and growing business since joining in 2023, we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors. Aqua Comms continues to be in a strong position in the market and are optimistic about the future of the business.”

Aqua Comms continues to execute on its ambitious plans for multiple trans-atlantic routes and new geographical capabilities to meet current and future customer requirements.

