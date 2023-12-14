Aqara Video Doorbell G4 Now Available at Apple Store Locations in Select European Countries

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, today announces the availability of its G4 doorbell at Apple Store locations and on apple.com in various countries in Europe and Oceania.

The G4 doorbell features a wide array of smart capabilities, including compatibility with Apple Home. As a battery-powered doorbell that supports HomeKit Secure Video, the G4 doorbell enables users to view live and recorded video in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad and Mac. Using on-device intelligence, HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV running as a home hub can determine when a person, animal, vehicle, or package is present before securely storing up to 10 days of recording history in iCloud1. Users can also identify who is at the door based on people tagged in the Apple Photos app and recent visitors identified in the Home app. Other features of the G4 video doorbell include 1080p resolution video recording, wireless and wired installation, and local storage with a microSD card or SMB NAS2.

“Aqara is thrilled to offer the G4 doorbell to customers at Apple Store locations and apple.com around the world,” said Cathy You, Senior Vice President, Global Business and Strategy. “Support for Apple Home and HomeKit Secure Video in the G4 doorbell, and now the easy availability in Apple stores, provides the utmost convenience for Apple Home users looking to create a secure, seamless and smart home experience.”

The Aqara Video Doorbell G4 is now available at over 100 Apple Store locations in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, the doorbell is also available for purchase on apple.com in multiple European and Oceanian countries, including Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

For more details on the Video Doorbell G4, please visit our website.

HomeKit Secure Video requires a supported iCloud+ plan and a HomePod, HomePod mini, or Apple TV set up as a home hub. Neither the microSD card nor the NAS storage is not included.

