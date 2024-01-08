Aqara Unveils Hub M3: A Multi-Protocol Matter Controller with Edge Capabilities

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, introduces the Hub M3, the latest evolution of its smart home control centers. Featuring advanced connectivity including Thread, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared, the M3 significantly expands the Aqara ecosystem with its capability to connect and manage the growing number of Matter devices, not only from Aqara but also from a variety of third-party brands*. The Hub M3 will be showcased at the Aqara booth (Venetian Expo #53513) alongside other latest smart home solutions and prototypes at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas.

Building upon the success of the Aqara Hub M2, the M3 retains essential features like Zigbee hub functionality and an infrared (IR) blaster, and takes a significant leap forward by incorporating Thread and Bluetooth protocols. This enhancement makes the M3 a versatile Matter controller and Thread Border Router, positioning it as the ideal control center for a seamless, local, and future-proof smart home. The M3 also boasts 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi and Power over Ethernet (PoE) connection for extra flexibility and stability.

The Hub M3 is the cornerstone in the Matter-enabled Aqara ecosystem. Beyond the expansive range of Aqara accessories and infrared-compatible gadgets, users can now integrate third-party Matter devices into the Aqara Home automation engine, enabling a unified and comprehensive smart home experience with this single product. The M3 will also expose the connected IR devices to Matter, allowing users to control and automate their infrared ACs and TVs via Aqara Home or any Matter ecosystems of their choice.

Designed for decentralized and robust operation, the M3 offers edge capabilities for local control and automation. Its substantial eMMC storage enables local, end-to-end encrypted data storage, and locally processed automation, which reduces system latency and minimizes reliance on cloud services. The M3 can also connect to the Aqara Home app via a local network (LAN), ensuring continuous control of the Aqara system during cloud service or internet outage. The M3 also features dynamic leadership and automatic backup. When an extra M3 hub is deployed to the network, automations can be automatically mirrored, preparing the new hub to take over the network if the leading M3 fails. Ultimately, the M3 hub will support binding between Aqara Thread devices, allowing some automations to remain functional even without a hub. These features provide users with seamless connectivity as well as enhanced security and privacy.

Additional highlights of the Aqara M3 Hub include:

Two-way, 360° IR blaster : The M3 transmits commands and recognizes when a conventional IR remote is utilized, allowing for better status detection. Furthermore, it can function as an AC thermostat when connected to a temperature sensor from Aqara.

: The M3 transmits commands and recognizes when a conventional IR remote is utilized, allowing for better status detection. Furthermore, it can function as an AC thermostat when connected to a temperature sensor from Aqara. Enhanced functionalities for Aqara devices : The M3 serves as a Matter bridge for classic Aqara Zigbee devices**, and gives additional functionalities to Aqara Thread devices, such as adjustable sensitivity and tamper alarm for the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2.

: The M3 serves as a Matter bridge for classic Aqara Zigbee devices**, and gives additional functionalities to Aqara Thread devices, such as adjustable sensitivity and tamper alarm for the Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2. Powerful speaker and custom ringtones : The M3 features a powerful 95dB speaker that can be used as a siren of the Aqara Home Alert System or for the custom voice announcements.

: The M3 features a powerful 95dB speaker that can be used as a siren of the Aqara Home Alert System or for the custom voice announcements. Privacy focus : The M3 preserves users’ privacy as it is not equipped with a camera or microphone. It also supports local, end-to-end encrypted storage of device logs and user data, ensuring that home events remain private.

: The M3 preserves users’ privacy as it is not equipped with a camera or microphone. It also supports local, end-to-end encrypted storage of device logs and user data, ensuring that home events remain private. Flexible installation: The M3 includes a mount, screws and a sticker for flexible installation options, from horizontal placement to wall and ceiling mounting. MagicPair is also supported for easy binding to Aqara Home.

The Aqara Hub M3 is expected to ship globally in Q2 2024.

* The support of third-party Matter devices is rolled out in waves, and some device types may not be supported by the time of M3 launch.



** Due to the lack of Matter specs for certain device types, some Aqara Zigbee devices cannot be exposed to Matter. When the Aqara Zigbee device migrated from the Zigbee hub (e.g. Hub M2, M1S/M1S Gen 2, E1) to the M3, it needs to be reconfigured in Matter and HomeKit.

