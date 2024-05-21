Aqara Introduces Smart Wall Outlet to the European Market: Elevating Convenience and Energy Efficiency

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home solutions, is thrilled to announce the availability of its Wall Outlet H2 EU, expanding the Company’s energy management product lineup in the European market. This 16 Amp Type F (Schuko) smart wall outlet empowers homeowners to automate and remotely control their home appliances and devices, enhancing both convenience and energy efficiency.

The Aqara Wall Outlet H2 EU integrate smart technologies directly into the wall, providing a seamless and aesthetically pleasing solution without sacrificing connectivity and functionality. Compatible with popular 55 mm wall plate designs like Schneider Merten System M, the outlet is versatile for use in both single and multi-gang setups, making it an ideal option for most homes.

Built upon the Zigbee 3.0 protocol, the Wall Outlet H2 EU supports Matter-over-Bridge, ensuring local integration with a wide range of smart home platforms, including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Homey, and more via a compatible Aqara hub. Moreover, as a Zigbee network repeater, this outlet enhances the range and robustness of the user’s smart home network.

A highlight of this new in-wall outlet is its advanced power automation capability. Through the Aqara Home app, users can create automations triggered by the power status of the plugged-in device. Whether dimming the lights when the TV turns on or getting notified when the laundry cycles complete, this smart outlet adapts to users’ evolving needs.

Energy conservation is a key focus, with the Wall Outlet H2 EU providing real-time and historical data on power consumption. Coupled with comprehensive, whole-home energy reports offered via the Aqara Home app, users can easily identify energy hogs at home and adjust usage habits to save on electricity bills.

Additional Aqara Home exclusive features include custom power limitation settings, charging protection to prevent battery overcharging, the power-off memory function, and a configurable LED indicator to minimize light pollution at night.

The Wall Outlet H2 EU will be available for purchase at Aqara Amazon brand stores across France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, as well as through select Aqara retailers in Europe. The availability at Amazon brand stores will begin from May 30, 2024.

