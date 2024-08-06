Aqara Introduces Presence Sensor FP1E with Enhanced Ease-of-Use

Built on Zigbee and Matter, FP1E combines mmWave technology with advanced AI algorithms for high-precision human sensing in any room or space

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today announced the launch of the Presence Sensor FP1E, expanding the Company’s smart sensor lineup. Built upon Zigbee protocol, the FP1E sensor is designed for enhanced monitoring and automation capabilities for homeowners while maintaining ease of use. The sensor also supports Matter over an Aqara Matter bridge, and offers seamless compatibility across Matter platforms including Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, Home Assistant, Homey, and Samsung SmartThings*.

Utilizing millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, the Presence Sensor FP1E detects even the slightest human movements, allowing for precise, prompt presence detection that can be used for various home automation scenarios. It detects presence within a distance of up to 6 meters (ca. 20 feet), and can monitor a room of up to 50 square meters (ca. 538 sqft) when ceiling mounted. Compared to PIR motion sensors, the FP1E detects human presence even when the person is sitting or lying still. Moreover, it can recognize within seconds when the person leaves a room and trigger the automation to turn off the lights and air conditioner, ultimately reducing energy loss.

As a complement to the versatile Presence Sensor FP2 with a broader feature set, the FP1E is streamlined for enhanced user-friendliness, ideal for those who seek a straightforward yet precise occupancy detection solution without the need for advanced functionalities like zone positioning. Designed for immediate use out of the box, the FP1E sensor uses advanced AI algorithms to distinguish between relevant movements and false triggers, eliminating the hassle of additional setups. Small pets and interference sources such as mirrors, metals, curtains, and ACs are filtered to reduce unnecessary alerts, while the sensor’s sensitivity is self-adaptive. The sensor is also equipped with AI learning capabilities that augment its detection accuracy through continuous learning, adapting to the user’s home environment over time.

Aqara Home users can utilize the FP1E to detect human movement or stillness within a space, unlocking a wide range of automation possibilities triggered by moving/still status along with the status duration. For example, the sensor can detect if the user remained still for over 30 minutes and can send notifications or change the color of the user’s smart lights as a gentle reminder to stand up. This automation aims to promote a healthier routine, reduce the risks of sedentary behavior, and prioritize self-care with visual cues and reminders.

The FP1E is powered by a 5V1A power supply and comes with both a magnetic and adhesive-backed bracket, allowing for effortless installation on walls, ceilings, or corners.

The Presence Sensor FP1E is now available in Aqara’s Amazon brand stores across North America (US, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UK) and Asia (Japan), as well as through select Aqara retailers worldwide.

* An Aqara hub is required for use of the Presence Sensor FP1E. A Matter-compatible Aqara hub is required for Matter compatibility.

