Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro Released to Global Markets

The feature-packed security camera doubles as a smart home hub for outdoor spaces

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, announced today the global availability of its first surveillance camera designed for the outdoors. The Camera Hub G5 Pro combines superior image quality, advanced AI capabilities, and seamless smart home integration, providing homeowners with enhanced security day and night.

With a sleek design in two finishes, the G5 Pro delivers 2.6K Quad HD recording with True Color Night Vision, ensuring crystal-clear images even in the darkest night. Equipped with on-device AI, the camera captures critical events around the home and alerts homeowners of potential threats, such as lingering individuals or package theft. It can even trigger automation to deter intruders. Additionally, the G5 Pro works with popular smart home platforms and supports the RTSP protocol, making it easy to integrate into users’ existing smart security systems.

More than just a security camera, the G5 Pro serves as a multi-protocol hub for outdoor space, expanding the reach and reliability of your smart home network. As a Matter Controller, Thread Border Router and Aqara Matter bridge/Zigbee hub, it can connect and manage not only Aqara accessories but also third-party Matter devices, making it an ideal foundation for DIY users looking to create their own home security systems.

Other highlights of the Camera Hub G5 Pro include:

Premium Image Clarity : The G5 Pro features True Color Night Vision and provides 4MP resolution (1520p) and a 133° field of view, ensuring clear images in low-light conditions. Its f/1.0 aperture captures up to four times more light than traditional f/2.0 lenses, while the graphene-cooled 1/1.8" sensor enhances low-lit performance. A dimmable spotlight and a 100 dB speaker add extra security by acting as an intruder deterrent and enabling two-way audio communication.

: The G5 Pro features True Color Night Vision and provides 4MP resolution (1520p) and a 133° field of view, ensuring clear images in low-light conditions. Its f/1.0 aperture captures up to four times more light than traditional f/2.0 lenses, while the graphene-cooled 1/1.8" sensor enhances low-lit performance. A dimmable spotlight and a 100 dB speaker add extra security by acting as an intruder deterrent and enabling two-way audio communication. Local AI Detection for Security and Automation : The G5 Pro is equipped with a built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to enable on-device AI object detection and sound detection. Simultaneously it can recognize faces and vehicles, as well as detect people, packages, animals and even camera lens obstructions. These local AI capabilities allow the camera to capture critical events and trigger automation, even during internet outages.

: The G5 Pro is equipped with a built-in NPU (neural processing unit) to enable on-device AI object detection and sound detection. Simultaneously it can recognize faces and vehicles, as well as detect people, packages, animals and even camera lens obstructions. These local AI capabilities allow the camera to capture critical events and trigger automation, even during internet outages. Seamless Integration with Major Platforms : The G5 Pro integrates seamlessly with Apple Home, and is among the few HomeKit Secure Video cameras to support PoE and True Color Night Vision. It also streams to smart displays that are compatible with Alexa, Google Home or SmartThings. With added RTSP support, the G5 Pro can stream to third-party clients including Home Assistant over a local area network, and is compatible with RTSP-enabled video servers.

: The G5 Pro integrates seamlessly with Apple Home, and is among the few HomeKit Secure Video cameras to support PoE and True Color Night Vision. It also streams to smart displays that are compatible with Alexa, Google Home or SmartThings. With added RTSP support, the G5 Pro can stream to third-party clients including Home Assistant over a local area network, and is compatible with RTSP-enabled video servers. Enhanced Privacy with End-to-End Encryption : The G5 Pro supports end-to-end encryption for live and recorded video, ensuring that only homeowners and their family can access the footage. Its eMMC storage can sync to cloud storage services provided by Aqara and iCloud, and also supports local NAS system backups for added security.

: The G5 Pro supports end-to-end encryption for live and recorded video, ensuring that only homeowners and their family can access the footage. Its eMMC storage can sync to cloud storage services provided by Aqara and iCloud, and also supports local NAS system backups for added security. Flexible Connectivity : Available in both PoE and Wi-Fi versions, the G5 Pro offers flexible connectivity options for various environments. The PoE version features an uninterrupted Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet support, while the Wi-Fi version supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) with WPA3 security.

: Available in both PoE and Wi-Fi versions, the G5 Pro offers flexible connectivity options for various environments. The PoE version features an uninterrupted Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet support, while the Wi-Fi version supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5GHz) with WPA3 security. Weather-Resistant and Durable Design: With an IP65-rated weather-resistant design, the G5 Pro can withstand extreme temperatures (from -30°C/-22°F to 50°C/122°F) and resist moisture and dust. It’s built to operate in any outdoor condition, ensuring year-round protection for your home.

“The launch of the Camera Hub G5 Pro marks a step forward in providing homeowners with a comprehensive, reliable and versatile smart home solution,” said Cathy You, Aqara Senior Vice President of Global Business and Strategy. “With this new camera, we’ve pushed the boundaries of outdoor security. It isn’t just a security camera—it’s a smart home hub that connects your outdoor spaces with the rest of your home, offering a seamless, connected experience from the inside out.”

The Aqara Camera Hub G5 Pro is now available globally and can be purchased through Aqara’s official website, authorized retailers, and major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Spain, UK, US).

For more information on the new camera, please visit our website.

