Apyx Medical Corporation Appoints Matthew Hill as Chief Financial Officer

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apyx Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hill to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective December 4, 2023. Mr. Hill succeeds Tara Semb, whose departure was announced by the Company on November 9, 2023.

“ Matt joins our executive leadership team with over 30 years of financial and operational experience, more than 20 years of which has been in the healthcare industry, where he has served as the Chief Financial Officer of four publicly-traded healthcare companies,” said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Apyx Medical. “ I’m pleased to welcome Matt to Apyx Medical and look forward to working with him to execute our strategic initiatives and position the Company to deliver strong, sustainable, long-term growth.”

“ With its innovative Renuvion technology, large, global market opportunity, recent operational progress and an enhanced balance sheet, I believe Apyx Medical is well-positioned for future success in the cosmetic surgery market,” said Mr. Hill. “ I am pleased to join the Company at this exciting time, and look forward to working with Charlie and the rest of the team as we lead Apyx Medical through its next stage of growth and development.”

Mr. Hill joins Apyx Medical from PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB; “PDS Biotech”), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer, leading all aspects of the company’s budgeting, forecasting, financial management and reporting. Prior to joining PDS Biotech, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Strata Skin Sciences (Nasdaq: SSKN), a medical technology company developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, from 2018 to 2021.

Prior to joining Strata Skin Sciences, Mr. Hill held CFO roles at several companies, including Velcera, Inc., which developed pet medication for the companion animal health industry, and EP MedSystems, which developed and marketed cardiac electrophysiology products. He was also a Senior Manager at the international accounting and consulting firm, Grant Thornton LLP. Mr. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Lehigh University.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion® and J-Plasma® offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

