Aptum and 186Kloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cloud Services in the United Kingdom

TORONTO & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aptum—Aptum, a global infrastructure and cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services, today announced a strategic partnership with 186Kloud, a technology services distributor, to deliver innovative cloud services across the UK.





This partnership combines Aptum’s unique ability to deliver dedicated infrastructure and Azure, AWS and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) managed solutions with 186Kloud’s deep industry knowledge to provide highly customized solutions to UK customers across various industries — including financial services, healthcare, retail and manufacturing.

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Cloud Solutions

With more than 10 years of expertise in cloud transformation and managed services, 186Kloud is a leading UK-based technology provider specializing in advanced cloud offerings and disaster recovery. Through its cloud migration solutions, the company achieves a seamless transition of business operations and data to cloud environments, providing enhanced flexibility, reduced IT costs, and robust protection against data loss.

With this partnership, 186Kloud will offer Aptum’s modern infrastructure, cloud platform and cloud-native solutions to provide customers with the right platform for the right workloads, accelerating enterprise transformation, performance, and growth. Aptum’s expertise with cloud-native platform engineering and operations will also be leveraged.

“We’re pleased to join forces with 186Kloud to expand sales of our cloud capabilities in the UK and to seamlessly deliver our solutions to organizations in the region,” said Michael Stephens, Aptum’s Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Alliances. “This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering cost-effective, dedicated infrastructure along with the best solutions to meet organizations’ evolving needs in a multi-cloud world.”

“Partnering with Aptum Technologies allows us to combine our local expertise with their global cloud solutions, creating a powerful synergy that will benefit our partner community and customers immensely,” said Stephen Hackett, Managing Director of 186Kloud UK. “We look forward to working closely with Aptum to deliver top-notch cloud services that drive business success.”

The agreement between the two organizations is effective immediately.

About 186Kloud

186Kloud Ltd launched into the market at the start of 2021 as a multi-vendor technology ecosystem that helps IT sales businesses address, understand, and take the vendor and technologies into their customer engagements for successful business outcomes. Their engagement programmes are aimed at partners, from the most experienced who need access to the most extensive vendor portfolio in the market to new industry entrants who may need close business development, mentoring, guidance, market activation and customer opportunity support. For more information, please visit www.186kloud.com.

About Aptum

Aptum is a global infrastructure and cloud solutions provider specializing in technology consulting and managed services. With decades of deep technical knowledge and comprehensive hybrid multi-cloud expertise, Aptum advises organizations on infrastructure modernization, business transformation, cloud migration and cloud-native development. Its cloud platform-agnostic approach and certified expertise provide customers with the tools and insight to control and optimize workloads across hyperscale, regional, private, and edge cloud platforms. Aptum serves customers in North America, Latin America, UK, and Europe, and is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG), a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.​

