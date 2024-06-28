Home Business Wire Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Aptiv to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 1, 2024 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Vice Chairman, Business Operations and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro.


A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-794-2551 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 3115087.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Jane Wu

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

jane.wu@aptiv.com

Media Relations Contact

mediarelations@aptiv.com

Articoli correlati

San Francisco Office of GRM Information Management Securing Area App-Driven Businesses as CSP Platform Clients

Business Wire Business Wire -
JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the course of the past year, GRM Information Management has established and is growing a...
Continua a leggere

Fonon’s Additive Manufacturing Paired With AI To Usher in New Possibilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fonon Corporation, a multi-market holding company, R&D center, equipment designer and manufacturer of advanced laser material processing...
Continua a leggere

OneStream Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php