Aptiv to Present at Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the Wolfe Research Global Auto and Auto Tech Conference, February 15 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time.


A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Jane Wu

Investor Relations

jane.wu@aptiv.com

