Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at Morgan Stanley‘s 12th Annual Laguna Conference, September 11 at 9:55 a.m. Pacific Time.





A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

