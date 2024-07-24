Home Business Wire Aptiv to Present at J.P. Morgan Auto Conference
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the J.P. Morgan Auto Conference, August 7 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.


A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Jane Wu

Investor Relations

jane.wu@aptiv.com

