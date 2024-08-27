Home Business Wire Aptiv to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Business Wire

Aptiv to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, September 10 at 10:10 a.m. Pacific Time.


A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Jane Wu

Investor Relations

jane.wu@aptiv.com

Articoli correlati

Quantum-Si Announces New Executive Team Members to Accelerate the Evolution of the Company into a Leading Proteomic Tool Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that Todd...
Continua a leggere

Geospace Technologies Closes Ocean Bottom Node Purchase Contract With Estimated Value of $10.5 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#energyexploration--Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced the sale of OBX-750E seabed ocean bottom wireless seismic data acquisition...
Continua a leggere

Aptiv to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php