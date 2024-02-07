Home Business Wire Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference
Aptiv to Present at Citi's 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at the Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference, February 20 at 8:50 a.m. Eastern Time.


A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Jane Wu

Investor Relations

jane.wu@aptiv.com

