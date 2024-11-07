Home Business Wire Aptiv to Present at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference
Business Wire

Aptiv to Present at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, will present at Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference, November 21 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time.


A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Jane Wu

Investor Relations

jane.wu@aptiv.com

Articoli correlati

Tempus Announces the Clinical Launch of its Immune Profile Score Algorithmic Test

Business Wire Business Wire -
IPS test validation study data will be unveiled at the 2024 SITC Annual Meeting CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM),...
Continua a leggere

indie Semiconductor Exceeds Third Quarter 2024 Growth Expectations, Guides Accelerating Fourth Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Q3 2024 Revenue of $54.0M, up 3.1% Sequentially, with Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 50.4% Guides Q4 2024 Revenue up...
Continua a leggere

M-tron Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("MtronPTI" or the "Company") will report financial results for the third...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php