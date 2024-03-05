Aptiv Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 12th Consecutive Year

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC, (NYSE: APTV) a leading global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today announced it has been named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. For the 12th consecutive year, Aptiv has been recognized for its commitment to business integrity through robust ethics, compliance, and governance programs.





“Every day, our 200,000 employees are focused on putting our values into action for the benefit of our company, customers, stakeholders and communities we serve around the world,” said Kevin Clark, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Aptiv. “Doing the right thing, the right way, has enabled us to build and foster an inclusive, high-performing culture and deliver high-quality, industry-leading solutions that are designed, developed, and manufactured responsibly.”

