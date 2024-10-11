Aptelligence Secures OneStream’s Gold Partner Level Status

OneStream implementation partner achieves new elevated status, recognizing expertise in empowering customers and providing deep Corporate Performance Management (CPM) domain expertise across North America.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cpm—Aptelligence, a digital transformation advisor for the Office of the CFO, announced today that it has become a Gold-level OneStream implementation partner. As a Gold-level partner, OneStream recognizes Aptelligence’s commitment to align with OneStream’s strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.









This new status differentiates Aptelligence as a OneStream partner that meets or exceeds OneStream’s high standards for quality of work, customer satisfaction, collaboration, technical certifications, and depth of team resources.

Matt Geyer, Senior Managing Director of Aptelligence, stated, “Aptelligence has a proven track record of excellence in solution delivery within the OneStream ecosystem. Attaining Gold status will help us further expand our relationship and work even more closely with OneStream to provide our customers with the best cloud-based CPM solutions in the market. It is refreshing to work with such a highly motivated and partner-focused team at OneStream!”

Aptelligence is passionate about delivering focused solutions to complex CPM and business intelligence challenges. Established by seasoned professionals in finance, accounting, and technology, our mission revolves around empowering clients to derive maximum value from their OneStream software investments.

Our commitment is to deliver high-value consulting services that pave the way for top-tier, practical solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of our customers while adeptly managing change and mitigating project risk.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today’s Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It’s the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

OneStream delivers a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With more than 1,400 customers, including 15% of the Fortune 500, 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners and 1,300 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream.com.

About Aptelligence

Aptelligence is a recognized leader in delivering high-quality consulting services centered around OneStream’s corporate performance management solutions. Founded by finance and technology professionals, Aptelligence helps clients extract the most value from their OneStream software investments.

Aptelligence’s consulting services are designed to meet the needs of organizations transitioning from legacy systems or Excel-based processes to an automated and integrated close, consolidation, planning, and reporting solution within OneStream.

With offices in Irvine, CA, and Chicago, IL, Aptelligence is well-positioned to serve a diverse range of clients. To learn more, visit aptelligence.com.

