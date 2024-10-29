Aptarro, formerly Alpha II, introduces a new name and a bold vision to ‘make right easy’ for customers.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptarro (formerly Alpha II, LLC), a leading provider of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for healthcare networks across the U.S., is excited to announce a new name and brand identity. This rebrand reflects Aptarro’s commitment to simplifying reimbursement so healthcare providers can focus on patient care. The tagline “make right easy,” underscores Aptarro’s dedication to reducing administrative burdens associated with claims processing.





Over the past three years, Alpha II has completed key acquisitions, including RCxRules and Health eFilings. These acquisitions brought together complementary technologies and solutions, solidifying Aptarro’s position as a leader in the healthcare revenue cycle space. However, this growth also introduced complexities in messaging and branding, making it the right time to align product focus into a single company mission.

“As we look to the future, we recognize the need to unify under a single name and vision. Aptarro not only brings clarity to our offerings but also reinforces our commitment to helping healthcare providers streamline their revenue cycle processes. With our new brand, we are excited to continue delivering solutions that make right easy,” said Ashley Womack, CEO of Aptarro.

The rebrand goes beyond a name and logo change; it marks a shift in how Aptarro helps its customers break through the growing complexity healthcare providers face. As the work required to get paid correctly continues to increase, Aptarro remains focused on reducing denials, increasing accuracy and improving staff productivity, empowering its customers to make right easy.

“TA is proud to support Aptarro in this exciting new chapter. This transformation reflects the Company’s continued innovation, growth and commitment to improving outcomes for some of the largest healthcare networks in the country. We believe the new branding will help unlock greater potential and further elevate Aptarro’s standing in the market,” said Mark Carter, a member of Aptarro’s Board of Directors and Managing Director at TA.

About Aptarro:

At Aptarro, we make right easy by simplifying Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). Our solutions help healthcare providers reduce denials, increase accuracy, and improve staff productivity. Trusted by some of the largest healthcare networks in the U.S., Aptarro empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of healthcare billing with ease, allowing providers to focus on delivering quality care to their patients. For more information, visit https://www.alphaii.com/.

