april Strengthens Leadership with President and COO

Raj R. Doshi joins april as President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing extensive experience in the tax and information technology industries to supercharge april’s growth as the first new national e-file provider in 15 years

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–april (April Tax Solutions Inc.),​​ the first AI-powered tax-filing product built to be embedded with financial services providers, today announced the appointment of Raj R. Doshi as its President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Doshi brings over 20 years of experience in driving growth strategies and leading operations across prominent organizations including Google, TaxAct, and Avantax. april has already integrated into over 20 fintech platforms, including industry leaders such as Chime, Dayforce, and Gusto. april continues to add industry veterans to its leadership roster; just last year, Christina Taylor, who previously led tax operations at Credit Karma Tax and Cash App Taxes, joined april to lead tax development and delivery. With april poised to become the first new national e-file provider in 15 years, Doshi’s focus will be to scale the company’s embedded partnership model and expand april’s reach, further solidifying the company’s position as a leader in innovative tax solutions.





Prior to joining april, Doshi served as the Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Blucora, where he co-owned revenue responsibility for TaxAct and Avantax, one of the largest DIY tax providers and a Top 10 broker-dealer respectively. Under his leadership, he created and implemented transformative go-to-market strategies, built and scaled cross-functional teams, and structured and executed complex partnerships. These initiatives helped generate over $1.2 billion in shareholder value within four years following the sales of TaxAct in December 2022 and Avantax in November 2023.

“Raj’s extensive experience in scaling tax and technology businesses makes him an invaluable addition to our team,” said Ben Borodach, CEO and co-founder of april. “His expertise will be crucial as we integrate with established financial services providers and expand our suite of AI-driven tax solutions.”

Raj will be responsible for driving the company’s next phase of growth, working with existing and new clients, and preparing the company for scale.

“I am very excited to be joining april at this exciting time in the company’s trajectory,” said Doshi. “This is a truly unique opportunity to help transform the way in which Americans optimize their financial wellness through proactive tax solutions powered by world-class artificial intelligence.”

About april:

april helps Americans file, estimate, and optimize their taxes by embedding AI-powered tax experiences anywhere they make financial decisions. Breaking through the red tape of a complex industry with AI, april offers smarter tax solutions that can be white-labeled and embedded anywhere Americans make financial decisions. april partners with banks, creditors, payroll providers, and other fintechs to bring their customers tax insights and actions year-round, so when filing season comes around there are no surprises. Learn more at www.getapril.com

Contacts

Media Contact

Avenue Z



april@avenuez.com