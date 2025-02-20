April Brady Joins Systrends as Chief Executive Officer

Bristlecone Companies Appoints Seasoned Energy Software Executive to Lead Systrends

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#compliance--Systrends (the “Company”), a leading provider of FERC reporting software to the regulated energy industry, today announced the appointment of April Brady as Chief Executive Officer. April brings over two decades of experience in energy regulatory compliance and software, positioning the company for its next phase of growth following a recent strategic investment from Bristlecone Companies (“Bristlecone”).

Systrends provides mission-critical electronic filing software that enables regulatory and accounting departments within electric, gas, oil, and service companies to comply with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) reporting requirements. Known for its intuitive user experience, dedicated support, and deep subject-matter expertise, Systrends has earned the trust of over 200 energy companies across North America who rely on its solutions for more than 5,000 FERC filings annually.

April’s career spans both sides of the energy compliance landscape. She began as an accountant responsible for regulatory reporting before spending more than a decade at Workiva, where she most recently served as Head of Energy, Utility, Renewable, & Public Sector Solutions. At Workiva, April progressed from product marketing to leading new business initiatives, ultimately leveraging her industry expertise to establish and grow the company's energy vertical.

In her new role, April will lean on her extensive experience in energy compliance, product management, and go-to-market to take Systrends to new heights. “April’s depth of experience in the industry will be pivotal as Systrends capitalizes on its existing momentum to drive accelerated growth in the near term,” said Miles Wood, Founder & CEO of Bristlecone Companies. “Perhaps more importantly, our team is incredibly energized by her authenticity, entrepreneurialism and grit, and passion for delivering value to the energy market. We look forward to supporting April as she partners with Systrends’ remarkable team to build the preeminent energy compliance software provider.”

"I am honored to join Systrends as the new Chief Executive Officer,” said Brady. “For over 25 years, Systrends has built an outstanding reputation for excellence in FERC compliance reporting. The company's commitment to customer success, demonstrated through its intuitive software and dedicated support, provides an exceptional foundation for growth. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to drive innovation and enhance our ability to simplify regulatory compliance for our valued clients."

April has assumed day-to-day leadership responsibilities and will focus on executing the Company's growth strategy while maintaining its commitment to exceptional customer service and technical excellence.

About Systrends

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Systrends is a leading provider of FERC compliance reporting software to the U.S. regulated energy industry. Trusted by over 200 grid operators, utilities, pipelines, and energy law practices with over 5,000 filings annually, the company is committed to simplifying regulatory compliance with intuitive software and dedicated support.

Learn more at systrends.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Bristlecone Companies

Bristlecone acquires, enhances, and grows mission-critical businesses with dominant positions in niche markets. With a permanent capital base and a time horizon measured in decades, Bristlecone invests behind its companies and teams to drive sustainable growth while preserving the founders’ legacy. Bristlecone is defined by a relentless pursuit of full potential, a spirit of entrepreneurial ownership, and an appreciation that everything starts with people.

For more information, visit bristleconecompanies.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

