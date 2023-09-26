AppyHigh Launches the World’s First Generative AI App Bundle

Key Takeaways









World’s first Generative AI Apps Pack

All access Pass to 12+ AI & Lifestyle apps

Guided Experience: Premium customer support, every step of the way

Globally Recognised, Locally Priced at USD299

NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–AppyHigh, India’s top 10 app publishers with over 570 million downloads, has launched a first-of-a-kind generative AI led productivity and creativity bundle aimed at solopreneurs and SMBs.

With this launch, AppyHigh will bundle an AI image generator, AI Photo Editor, chat assistant, Avatar maker, VPN & Camera Scanner – all in one, driven by the mission of democratising best in class technology products. AppyHigh has priced this toolbox at a third of other similar apps. AppyHigh Prime will also give users unlimited access to all premium features of 12+ AppyHigh’s flagship apps, including Generative AI apps like:

Imagine Go – AI Image, Avatar & Art Generator, with templates

Pixel Go – AI Photo editor & enhancer

Mage AI – GPT-powered Chat personal assistant

Other productivity apps such as Instore, Scanner Go, Pulpy VPN, AppLock Go, Browser Go are also included in the bundle.

At the heart of AppyHigh Prime is a simple belief: Everyone deserves the best, and so, whether you are a designer, photographer, retailer, seller, student, gamer, a solopreneur building a brand, or a small business looking to optimise operations, AppyHigh Prime is your Go-to toolbox.

“Generative AI products have the potential to 10X productivity and outcomes in many fields. But the key drivers would be exceptional customer support and the delivery of high-quality products. Today, we are proud that AppyHigh has built a globally recognised product, and delivered it at a third of the price,” said Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder, AppyHigh and Partner, VedaVC.

Users get 1 year unlimited access to all premium features of the participating apps for USD299 which can be accessed from appyhigh.com.

“At AppyHigh, we use cutting-edge modular technology to craft exceptional apps and deliver unparalleled user experiences along with our 90+ engineers. Our app ratings of 4.3 star outshines similar apps in the industry. With instant customer support, we’re truly dedicated to our valued users’ satisfaction,” said Aneesh Rayancha, Co-Founder, AppyHigh.

Moreover, app developers have the opportunity to showcase their app on AppyHigh Prime, simultaneously gaining visibility, generating revenue, and accessing a premium audience.

Visit AppyHigh for more information.

Contacts

Ravish Jain



ravish.jain@appyhigh.com