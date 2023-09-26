Home Business Wire AppyHigh Launches the World's First Generative AI App Bundle
Business Wire

AppyHigh Launches the World’s First Generative AI App Bundle

di Business Wire

Key Takeaways




  • World’s first Generative AI Apps Pack
  • All access Pass to 12+ AI & Lifestyle apps
  • Guided Experience: Premium customer support, every step of the way
  • Globally Recognised, Locally Priced at USD299

NEW DELHI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–AppyHigh, India’s top 10 app publishers with over 570 million downloads, has launched a first-of-a-kind generative AI led productivity and creativity bundle aimed at solopreneurs and SMBs.

With this launch, AppyHigh will bundle an AI image generator, AI Photo Editor, chat assistant, Avatar maker, VPN & Camera Scanner – all in one, driven by the mission of democratising best in class technology products. AppyHigh has priced this toolbox at a third of other similar apps. AppyHigh Prime will also give users unlimited access to all premium features of 12+ AppyHigh’s flagship apps, including Generative AI apps like:

  • Imagine Go – AI Image, Avatar & Art Generator, with templates
  • Pixel Go – AI Photo editor & enhancer
  • Mage AI – GPT-powered Chat personal assistant

Other productivity apps such as Instore, Scanner Go, Pulpy VPN, AppLock Go, Browser Go are also included in the bundle.

At the heart of AppyHigh Prime is a simple belief: Everyone deserves the best, and so, whether you are a designer, photographer, retailer, seller, student, gamer, a solopreneur building a brand, or a small business looking to optimise operations, AppyHigh Prime is your Go-to toolbox.

“Generative AI products have the potential to 10X productivity and outcomes in many fields. But the key drivers would be exceptional customer support and the delivery of high-quality products. Today, we are proud that AppyHigh has built a globally recognised product, and delivered it at a third of the price,” said Venus Dhuria, Co-Founder, AppyHigh and Partner, VedaVC.

Users get 1 year unlimited access to all premium features of the participating apps for USD299 which can be accessed from appyhigh.com.

“At AppyHigh, we use cutting-edge modular technology to craft exceptional apps and deliver unparalleled user experiences along with our 90+ engineers. Our app ratings of 4.3 star outshines similar apps in the industry. With instant customer support, we’re truly dedicated to our valued users’ satisfaction,” said Aneesh Rayancha, Co-Founder, AppyHigh.

Moreover, app developers have the opportunity to showcase their app on AppyHigh Prime, simultaneously gaining visibility, generating revenue, and accessing a premium audience.

Visit AppyHigh for more information.

Contacts

Ravish Jain

ravish.jain@appyhigh.com

Articoli correlati

Euna Solutions Wins Business Intelligence Group’s 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing

Business Wire Business Wire -
The international cloud awards program recognizes Euna Procure, a robust suite of eProcurement solutions for the public sector, for...
Continua a leggere

MercuryGate Delivers First to Final Mile Transportation Management Solutions Leveraging Amazon Web Services as Preferred Cloud Provider

Business Wire Business Wire -
Seamless Migration to AWS Addresses MercuryGate’s Continued Growth and Innovation ObjectivesCARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MercuryGate® International, Inc., (MercuryGate) the largest global...
Continua a leggere

xSuite Nordics Joins the SAP SBN User Conference 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
The software manufacturer demonstrates how a Clean Core approach can accelerate the smooth transition to the new SAP product...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php