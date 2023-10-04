AppViewX Launches Automated Certificate Lifecycle Management to Secure Complex Kubernetes Environments for DevOps Professionals

AppViewX KUBE+ provides certificate visibility, control and governance to protect containerized workloads and Kubernetes infrastructure from security threats and downtime

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLM—AppViewX, the leader in automated machine identity management (MIM) and application infrastructure security, today launched AppViewX KUBE+, a comprehensive automated certificate lifecycle management solution for Kubernetes environments that prevents outages and reduces security vulnerabilities. By providing complete certificate visibility, end-to-end automation and policy control, AppViewX KUBE+ simplifies certificate lifecycle management to secure containerized workloads at scale while supporting DevOps speed and agility.





“Broadcom’s platform engineering team is responsible for all our cloud assets which includes the Kubernetes-centric platform that supports our SaaS applications. Since we use various Certificate Authorities and self-signed certificates, we needed enterprise visibility to reduce the risk of outages and security concerns,” said Ganesh Janakiraman, Head of Cloud Platform Engineering, Broadcom. “AppViewX KUBE+ provides our teams with comprehensive discovery and visibility of thousands of certificates putting us in complete control of all certificates across hundreds of Kubernetes clusters.”

AppViewX KUBE+ mitigates application outages, service disruptions, and security and compliance risks by addressing both operational and security challenges associated with certificate management in complex Kubernetes environments. Using role-based access control and self-service capabilities, AppViewX aligns DevOps, CloudOps and InfoSec teams to cross-functionally manage thousands of certificates in Kubernetes, as well as secure ingress traffic (TLS), service mesh and pod-to-pod communications (mTLS), and Kubernetes infrastructure (mTLS).

AppViewX KUBE+ provides the following capabilities and benefits:

Discovers all SSL/TLS certificates (self-signed or from any Certificate Authority) across Kubernetes clusters

/TLS certificates (self-signed or from any Certificate Authority) across Kubernetes clusters Maintains a dynamic inventory of certificates that are automatically segmented into groups and mapped to Kubernetes teams

Automates end-to-end certificate lifecycle management from enrollment to auto-renewal of TLS/mTLS certificates in Kubernetes

Creates and enforces enterprise-wide PKI policies to ensure the use of approved CAs, crypto-standards and validity periods

“Whether standing up a cluster or securing its internal orchestration functions, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and TLS certificates are foundational to Kubernetes security since they provide strong authentication, encryption, and data integrity across containerized workloads,” said Ravishankar Chamarajnagar, Chief Product Officer at AppViewX. “AppViewX KUBE+ enables cross-functional teams to automate and overcome the challenges of managing short-lived TLS certificates at scale and speed to ensure security in complex cloud-native environments.”

AppViewX KUBE+ is a centralized certificate management solution that integrates with public and private CAs, Kubernetes environments, DevOps tools and ITSM products. It supports all major Kubernetes platforms and services including hybrid/on-premises (Openshift, Tanzu, Rancher) and cloud provider solutions like Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) as well as service mesh products like Istio and Linkerd.

As a SaaS solution, AppViewX KUBE+ is available now and is part of the AppViewX Digital Identity Management Platform that includes AppViewX CERT+ and AppViewX PKI+ for automating PKI and certificate lifecycle management across complex hybrid multi-cloud environments. To learn more and request a personalized demo, visit the AppViewX KUBE+ product page https://www.appviewx.com/products/kube/.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world’s leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated machine identity management and application infrastructure security and orchestration. The AppViewX platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents and enable crypto-agility.

Fortune 1000 companies, including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia and three development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit https://www.appviewx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

