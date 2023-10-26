Apptio Extends TBM Platform Interoperability and Data Integration with New Capabilities Spanning ServiceNow, Oracle Cloud, and Managed Service Providers

At TBM Conference 2023, Apptio announces deeper integration and relationships with its partner ecosystem across hybrid cloud business processes and data models

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today announced improved partner interoperability and integration of its Technology Business Management (TBM) platform. Released at the annual TBM Conference, the new capabilities are designed to help customers integrate data from critical business applications and processes, such as ServiceNow, and give partners more ability to customize and build solutions on the Apptio platform. Apptio released partner-related updates across its portfolio of SaaS applications, including ApptioOne, Cloudability, and Targetprocess.





Furthering its multi-cloud FinOps capabilities, Apptio Cloudability now includes integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Apptio also announced the beta availability of Cloudability MSP to empower managed service providers to easily address the challenge of managing and optimizing cloud costs for their clients. For its many partners in the Enterprise Agile Management space, Apptio launched a preview of its new partner authoring capability in the Targetprocess Solutions Library, which provides out-of-the-box templates for customers looking to better manage labor and costs of its digital products and applications.

“Apptio is more committed than ever to working with our partner ecosystem to fuel innovation and offer Technology Business Management solutions to their customers,” said Ajay Patel, Chief Operating Officer, Apptio. “As organizations extend TBM to new use cases and business processes, it’s essential for Apptio to integrate with the many applications, clouds, and systems enterprises have to deliver cost transparency, insights, and data-driven actions to optimize business performance.”

“As a provider of enterprise consulting solutions that help our customers connect enterprise strategy, product strategy, and team-level execution, our business depends on having relationships with quality partners who are always innovating and making moves to improve the experiences of everybody in their ecosystem,” said Konstantin Popov, Founder and Managing Director, Vincerion. “In the world of continuous innovation, cloud adoption, digital transformation, and project to product transformation, Apptio continues to push the envelope, providing new, upleveled technologies and connections to help our customers achieve the outcomes that matter.”

ServiceNow Integration

The enterprise data and business processes in IT service management are often used for critical data insights and actions in Technology Business Management and FinOps. Not surprisingly, many customers want the Apptio and ServiceNow platforms to integrate more easily to share and automate key data insights and actions. Apptio today announced two new integrations with ServiceNow that deliver unparalleled visibility and analytics to joint customers.

Bi-Directional Data Flow: ApptioOne technology costing data can now flow back into ServiceNow. This integration brings the fully burdened cost structure of applications to other ServiceNow data, combining operational and financial metrics into one view. FinOps Automated Workflow Management: Apptio also announced new Cloudability integration with ServiceNow, enabling end-to-end workflow management of rightsizing recommendations in public clouds. This allows customers to automate workflows for cost saving opportunities identified in Cloudability with tickets created and assigned to the relevant engineers in ServiceNow.

Extended Multi-Cloud Support

As organizations seek a more unified and consistent view of their costs and usage across cloud providers, Apptio has added support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in its Cloudability platform. This gives Apptio partners more flexibility in their marketplace offerings, allowing their customers to manage spend in these platforms alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Apptio plans to extend support to IBM Cloud in 2024.

Cloudability MSP

Apptio is announcing the beta availability of its new set of Cloudability MSP services. Cloudability MSP gives managed service providers a powerful billing portal for customer cloud invoicing and unified cost visibility across the major public clouds with interactive features that enable teams to own and optimize their cloud spend. End customers receive direct access to the market-leading cloud cost management capabilities of Cloudability while being able to work with their preferred service provider.

Targetprocess Solutions Library for Partners

Apptio is opening its Targetprocess solutions library to partners, allowing them to create, share and deploy new or customized solution templates in Targetprocess. With general availability planned for 2024, this enables partners to better serve their customers with differentiated or fit-to-purpose solutions, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and faster time to value. The Targetprocess library is an out-of-the-box toolset that enables organizations to rapidly configure, implement, and customize deployments.

