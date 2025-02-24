AppSOC Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for AI Trust, Risk and Security Management

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppSOC, a leader in AI security and governance solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for AI TRiSM (Trust, Risk, and Security Management).* In our view, AppSOC was recognized for including operational governance and runtime controls using tools such as posture management, AI discovery, Red Teaming, model testing, and AI supply chain security. We believe this recognition underscores AppSOC's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for managing AI's complex risks and operational integrity.

" We are thrilled to be included in the Gartner Market Guide for AI TRiSM," said Pravin Kothari, founder and CEO of AppSOC. " In our opinion, organizations today need solutions that not only secure AI at runtime but also govern its use and continuously validate its security. AppSOC’s inclusion demonstrates our end-to-end approach to safeguarding AI adoption and promoting trust in AI innovation."

AppSOC's AI security capabilities include:

AI Discovery: identifying AI projects, models, and risks,

identifying AI projects, models, and risks, AI Model Testing: automating Red Teaming to pinpoint weaknesses,

automating Red Teaming to pinpoint weaknesses, AI Security Posture Management: hardening AI platforms against misconfigurations, malware, and access risks,

hardening AI platforms against misconfigurations, malware, and access risks, AI Runtime Enforcement: preventing AI tools from leaking sensitive data through attacks or misuse.

About AppSOC

AppSOC is an innovative Silicon Valley security provider, leading the way in AI governance and application security. AppSOC enables AI initiatives with enhanced visibility, robust guardrails and runtime defense, while protecting the entire AI stack from code to cloud to data. Founded by industry veterans, AppSOC brings unparalleled expertise in AI, cloud application security, data protection, and risk management. For more information, please visit www.appsoc.com.

