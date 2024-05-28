Apps Associates Recognized on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRN—Apps Associates, an acclaimed global leader in enterprise application services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Apps Associates to its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list.





This year’s inclusion not only marks a significant milestone for Apps Associates but also continues a legacy of excellence, following the acquisition of Emtec’s Oracle-focused business unit, a company celebrated for its 28 consecutive years on the list, making this the 29th consecutive acknowledgment for the combined entities.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and is a prominent benchmark for many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list features the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

Apps Associates earned its place on this year’s CRN Solution Provider 500 list by consistently delivering exceptional and measurable value to its clients. As a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, Apps Associates provides a wide range of services, including end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration. With over two decades of experience, the company has facilitated growth and digital transformation for businesses in sectors such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Healthcare, High-Tech, and Energy and Utilities. Our customized approach ensures technology operations are expertly managed, meeting clients’ unique needs and budget constraints, driving business transformation and enhancing customer experiences.

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

“Apps Associates is honored to be recognized on this year’s CRN Solution Provider 500 list, a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients,” said Adrian King, CEO of Apps Associates. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s dedication to addressing intricate business challenges and driving our clients’ aspirations for operational excellence, innovation, and growth, including embracing GenAI technology, to enhance customer experiences and outcomes. We are grateful to CRN for this esteemed recognition.”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

