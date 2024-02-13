Apps Associates Honored in CRN’s MSP 500 List for Excellence in Managed Services

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Apps Associates, an acclaimed global leader in enterprise application services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Apps Associates to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2024.





This year’s inclusion not only marks a significant milestone for Apps Associates but also continues a legacy of excellence, following the recent acquisition of Emtec’s Oracle Services Division, a company celebrated for its 8 consecutive years on the list, making this the 9th consecutive acknowledgment for the combined entities.

The MSP 500 list compiled by CRN serves as a comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in North America. MSPs play a crucial role in supporting businesses by offering managed services that enhance efficiency, simplify IT solutions, and optimize return on investment.

Apps Associates is honored for its AppsAssurance Managed Services, enabling organizations to prioritize their core functions by simplifying technology management for applications and infrastructure. With over two decades of experience, we have facilitated growth and digital transformation for businesses in sectors like Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Healthcare, High-Tech, and Energy and Utilities. Our customized approach ensures that technology operations are expertly managed, meeting our clients’ unique needs and budget constraints. Our systematized managed services process includes development accelerators, reporting packs, and IP solutions to get you the most out of your resources. Committed to long-term partnerships, Apps Associates delivers enduring success, with AppsAssurance designed to evolve with your business goals.

“Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey,” said Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor at The Channel Company. “The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success.”

“We at Apps Associates are deeply committed to enabling our clients’ success through strategic technology management. Our AppsAssurance Managed Services go beyond support; they are a cornerstone for innovation and operational efficiency,” said Adrian King, CEO of Apps Associates. “Being recognized on the CRN MSP 500 list is a reflection of our unwavering dedication to not just meet, but exceed, the evolving needs of our clients across various industries. We take great pride in being more than a service provider; we are our clients’ trusted advisor and partner, guiding them towards achieving their vision for growth and transformation.”

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise applications and technology advisor, counseling and executing across every stage of the enterprise transformation journey—not just the destination. For more than two decades, Apps Associates has closely collaborated with decision makers across nearly every industry, offering end-to-end integration, modernization, and cloud migration services. By helping to break down the silos within today’s most complex business challenges, Apps Associates is unlocking solutions and efficiencies that scale into future opportunities.

To learn more about how Apps Associates can help you align your business with the right technology, visit: https://appsassociates.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

