Approved Networks Releases Groundbreaking OSFP 800G SR8 Transceiver, Redefining High-Speed Connectivity

Revolutionizing Data Centers and Broadband: The New 800G Transceiver Drastically Increases Speed and Efficiency for Next-Generation Networks









LAKE FOREST, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand, the leading provider of optical networking technology, today announced the general release of its new OSFP 800G SR8 transceiver. This state-of-the-art transceiver exceeds high-speed data transmission standards, providing a new solution for data centers and broadband providers to support data-intensive applications and enable real-time AI processing across networks.

“Our customers are about to experience the future of connectivity with the OSFP 800G SR8 transceiver,” said Brian Patton, VP of Engineering at Approved Networks. “The demand for fast, data-driven connectivity is increasing. Our 800G solution is a direct response to this challenge. The 800G SR8 transceiver not only meets but exceeds this growing demand, facilitating ultra-fast data transmission up to 800 Gbps, and ensuring unparalleled throughput for the most data-heavy applications.”

The 800G optical transceiver enables:

Increased Bandwidth: Higher bandwidth capacity, resulting in faster data transfer and more efficient handling of processes across network infrastructures.

Real-time AI Processing: Enhances network intelligence, meeting the demands of machine learning that require quick and reliable data exchanges.

Optimized Data-Centric Applications: Data centers and broadband providers can support data-heavy tasks without sacrificing speed, performance, or productivity.

For more information on the 800G SR8 transceiver, visit https://approvednetworks.com/products/800gbase-sr8-infiniband-ndr-osfp-mmf-850nm-100m-ddm-transceiver.html.

About Approved Networks

Approved Networks, a brand of Legrand in the Data, Power, and Control Division, provides cost-effective, high-performance optical solutions to a global network of Fortune 500 Enterprise, Data Center, and Broadband partners. For over 30 years, Approved has been the industry authority on OEM alternative optical networking connectivity through a commitment to technical engineering, stringent quality standards, extensive testing capabilities, and dedicated customer service and support – before, during, and after deployment. Over 10,000 customers in more than 40 countries trust Approved Networks transceivers, DACs, AOCs, and passive solutions to light their networks.

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: data centers, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

