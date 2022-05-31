AppOmni Expands INFINITY Partner Program with APAC Launch and New Pricing Tiers

New region adds to worldwide growth in AppOmni’s channel ecosystem, as the company hires to meet demand and rolls out new pricing tiers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppOmni, the leading provider of SaaS security, continues to expand its channel presence with new availability to partners in Australia and New Zealand. This move into the APAC region adds to the growing success of AppOmni’s INFINITY Partner Program in EMEA and North America, which the company is supporting through a number of new hires and new pricing tiers to meet SaaS security needs for organizations of all sizes.

AppOmni launched its channel presence in Australia and New Zealand in April. Andrew Simbaqueba, Regional Sales Manager, and Jasper Chik, Solutions Engineer, are leading the practice, drawing on their decades of cybersecurity and IT experience. The expansion of the partner program means customers will benefit from increased SaaS security knowledge, better distribution, and future professional services offerings in their region.

APAC is just one region where AppOmni’s INFINITY Partner Program is expanding. The company had 4x growth in its EMEA partner list, with 400% headcount growth to support the expansion. In North America, the channel experienced 5x growth and added multiple new members to the channel team.

“AppOmni’s explosive growth in the channel is due in large part to the fact that AppOmni gives partners an opportunity to differentiate themselves in the market as security leaders, along with delivering strong pipeline growth and service delivery opportunities,” said Todd Wilson, Global Channel and Alliance Leader at AppOmni. “We’re excited to expand our INFINITY Partner Program and we’ll continue to focus on providing our partners with the flexible pricing structures and consumption models that customers are requesting.”

As AppOmni continues to expand its channel presence across the globe, it has also revamped its pricing tiers, offering three levels: Essentials, Enhanced, and Enterprise.

Essentials is SaaS security made simple. Designed for companies starting their SaaS security journey, this tier offers the key components to achieve compliance.

is SaaS security made simple. Designed for companies starting their SaaS security journey, this tier offers the key components to achieve compliance. Enhanced offers rapidly scalable SaaS security for companies that have an existing SaaS security program but want to expand support to multiple apps, organizations, and users.

offers rapidly scalable SaaS security for companies that have an existing SaaS security program but want to expand support to multiple apps, organizations, and users. Enterprise offers complete SaaS security for companies that want to implement a robust SaaS security program, including multiple apps, organizations, and higher user counts.

“As more companies rely on SaaS applications for critical business functions, we are staffing up and ready to support partners across the globe,” said Brandon Romisher, Vice President, EMEA at AppOmni. “In EMEA in particular, we see a unique opportunity to further strengthen our partnerships to deliver the level of SaaS security customers require.”

“It’s no surprise why AppOmni’s channel program continues to grow — AppOmni is hands down one of the best partners we work with,” said Jeremy Miller, CEO and Founder at Coravant. “It has the most in-depth SaaS security management platform we’ve seen and delivers what customers are looking for. AppOmni also backs that up with training, resources, opportunities, and a truly collaborative approach that supports our success.”

Learn more about AppOmni’s INFINITY Partner Program.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security Management. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. Backed by Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and more, AppOmni was named a 2021 SINET16 Innovator and one of Dark Reading’s “11 Cybersecurity Vendors to Watch in 2021.” For more information, please visit www.appomni.com.

Contacts

Sara Eisenberg



Head of Content Marketing and Communications, AppOmni



seisenberg@appomni.com

Lexie Harkness



Gregory FCA on behalf of AppOmni



lexie@gregoryfca.com

215-277-2188