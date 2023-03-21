AppOmni Bolsters C-Suite with Key Leadership Appointments

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SaaS security leader names new Chief Development Officer and Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppOmni, the leader in SaaS security, has strengthened its leadership team to support rapid growth. The company appointed Biswa Panda as its new chief development officer and promoted Allan Kristensen to chief customer officer.

Panda will scale AppOmni’s engineering teams to ensure development capabilities exceed customer and partner expectations. His responsibilities include driving engineering efficiency and operational maturity to ensure growth and the highest level of customer delight.

“AppOmni represents everything I was seeking in my next opportunity,” Panda said. “I’m delighted to lead a top-notch engineering organization as the undisputed leader in SaaS Security Posture Management.”

A seasoned cybersecurity executive, Panda brings more than a decade of experience leading and scaling engineering efforts at large public companies and startups alike. He recently served as vice president of Engineering at Exabeam, leading the development of a cloud native peta-byte scale SIEM. Prior to Exabeam, Panda served as vice president of Engineering, Cloud Security for Cisco, where he led multiple acquired startups, unifying their product portfolio, teams, and cultures to enable tenfold revenue growth.

In addition to welcoming Panda, AppOmni has promoted Allan Kristensen from vice president of Solutions Engineering to chief customer officer. This move reflects Kristensen’s considerable contributions to the AppOmni customer journey program and the success of AppOmni customers. He now leads sales engineering and customer success functions to better serve AppOmni’s growing customer base across pre- and post-sales engagements.

“I’m honored to streamline our customer experience at all touchpoints,” Kristensen said. “AppOmni already delivers unmatched value as we deeply understand prospects’ SaaS security use cases in the sales process, and then ensure their success as customers with evolving needs. What we’ll unlock by combining these critical functions will take our customer programs to the next level.”

Kristensen, who joined AppOmni three years ago, brings more than 15 years of experience building successful solutions engineering teams and turning emerging technologies into market leaders. Before joining AppOmni, he led security solutions engineering teams at Palo Alto Networks, RedLock, Citrix, Zenprise, and Symantec.

“I’m thrilled to expand our Executive Leadership Team with these incredible additions,” Brendan O’Connor, CEO and co-founder of Appomni, said. “Biswa is exactly the engineering leader we need to continue our hyper growth trajectory as he perfectly embodies our commitment to building exceptional teams that deliver innovative SaaS security solutions. Likewise, Allan has demonstrated unwavering commitment to our customers throughout his tenure, and his new role will ensure an unmatched customer experience.”

Learn more about the security innovation AppOmni brings to companies’ SaaS stacks.

About AppOmni

AppOmni is the leading provider of SaaS Security software. AppOmni provides unprecedented data access visibility, management, and security of SaaS solutions, enabling organizations to secure mission-critical and sensitive data. AppOmni’s patent-pending technology deeply scans APIs, security controls, and configuration settings to evaluate the current state of SaaS deployments and compare against best practices and business intent. With AppOmni, organizations can establish rules for data access, data sharing, and third-party applications that will be continuously and automatically validated. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading SaaS providers, high tech companies, and cybersecurity vendors. Backed by Cisco Investments, Salesforce Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Scale Venture Partners and more, AppOmni was recently named as a PURE CYBER 100 “Companies To Watch In 2023” and one of CyberTech 100’s Companies for 2022. The company has been recognized as a Dark Reading Cybersecurity Vendor to Watch and a SINET16 Innovator.

Contacts

Media
Jesse Butts

Head of Content and Communications

AppOmni

jbutts@appomni.com

Lexie Harkness

Gregory FCA on behalf of AppOmni

lexie@gregoryfca.com
215-277-2188

