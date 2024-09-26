Appointment of Sales Veteran Reinforces SmartBear Investment in Customer Success

David Phillips brings 20 years of customer focus and growth strategies experience to drive customer success in AI-powered development era

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has further invested in customer success with the appointment of David Phillips to the position of SVP of Customer Retention and Technical Sales Engineering. With over 20 years of experience leading and building high-performing sales teams, David comes from 3Play Media as Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Success. He will be focused on strategies to address customer needs, provide ongoing support, and help customers to solve their most challenging problems.









“David’s deep understanding of the customer journey and proven track record in customer retention, success programs, and strategic planning make him the ideal leader for our sales engineering and customer success teams,” said Melissa Campbell, CRO at SmartBear. “In today’s AI-driven software development landscape, David’s expertise focused on growth, accountability, and results will be invaluable as we continue driving customer strategy at SmartBear during these unprecedented times.”

David is known for leading cross-functional teams to boost revenue and uncover new markets, while nurturing relationships with clients and partners to expand company reach. Previously, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Alyce where he helped sales and marketing teams to create meaningful connections with their prospects, customers, and partners through corporate gifting. He has been pivotal in helping companies like Quickbase, LogMeIn, Monster Worldwide, and Oracle USA achieve aggressive revenue goals with a customer focus.

“In today’s competitive environment, companies that effectively demonstrate value and differentiation cultivate long-term, mutually beneficial relationships,” said David Phillips. “We will continue to showcase SmartBear’s unique strengths in empowering development teams to deliver exceptional software. As a leader, I’ve always been dedicated to building a culture of success which fuels performance. I’m excited to further develop a team where curiosity thrives, daily coaching inspires growth, and a competitive spirit leads to outstanding results—while enhancing customer engagement, integrating feedback, and ensuring mutual success for SmartBear and our customers.”

