AppLovin to Participate at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP), a leading marketing platform, today announced that CEO Adam Foroughi will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. A webcast of the event will be available on AppLovin’s Investor Relations website at: www.investors.applovin.com.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software platform provides app developers with a powerful, integrated set of solutions to solve their mission-critical functions like user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Contacts

Investors

Ryan Gee

ir@applovin.com

Press
Kim Hughes

press@applovin.com

