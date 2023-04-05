AppLovin to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on May 10, 2023 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s website at: https://investors.AppLovin.com or via the following dial-in number: +1 669 900 6833 and using webinar ID 963 2080 7434. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers and marketers to grow with market leading technologies. Businesses rely on AppLovin to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, retention, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

