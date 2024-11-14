AppLovin CEO and CFO Speak at the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference Held in Association with Morgan Stanley

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced that Adam Foroughi, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Matthew Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference held in association with Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.





The 30-minute session is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. GMT at The May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom. A replay of the webcast will be available here approximately 24 hours after the fireside chat ends. The webcast will also be saved to the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website for 12 months following the live presentation.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.

