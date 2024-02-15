AppLovin Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 and posted a letter to its shareholders on its Investor Relations website located at www.investors.applovin.com.





Webcast and Conference Calls

AppLovin will host a webinar today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and provide commentary on the business’ performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website or via webinar registration. A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com.

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Contacts

Investors

David Hsiao



ir@applovin.com

Press

Kim Hughes



press@applovin.com