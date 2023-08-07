AppLovin AI Advancements to Accelerate Partner Growth

AI advancements to AppLovin’s user acquisition solution, AppDiscovery, are already resulting in increased efficiency and better performing mobile campaigns

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced new AI advancements to its mobile user acquisition (UA) platform, AppDiscovery. By leveraging more powerful models to enhance the AXON engine behind AppDiscovery, it is helping partners achieve their campaign goals with greater accuracy, improved performance and speed on a larger global scale.





“We have been working to upgrade our advertising algorithm with the latest AI techniques and we are very excited about the early results,” explained Adam Foroughi, CEO and Co-founder, at AppLovin. “Our advertisers are benefiting from increased automation and seeing better return on ad spend (ROAS), at a much larger scale. We believe this paves the way for materially more opportunity and growth for our partners over the coming years.”

Peak Games, a leading global mobile games studio and creator of mega hits, Toon Blast and Toy Blast, has already seen success. Can Salih Yarangümelioğlu, Marketing Director at Peak, stated, “AppDiscovery’s AI advancements have led to substantial growth in our ROAS campaigns.”

AppDiscovery’s advancements include:

Greater automation: More accurately determines where to spend to best deliver on performance goals – across geographies, devices, apps and more. The need for manual optimization and campaign filtering is effectively eliminated, resulting in increased efficiency for advertisers of all sizes.

More accurately determines where to spend to best deliver on performance goals – across geographies, devices, apps and more. The need for manual optimization and campaign filtering is effectively eliminated, resulting in increased efficiency for advertisers of all sizes. Increased accuracy: Improvements in targeting have resulted in improved alignment with advertiser campaign goals that closely deliver on campaign targets, enabling greater control and confidence in UA spend.

Improvements in targeting have resulted in improved alignment with advertiser campaign goals that closely deliver on campaign targets, enabling greater control and confidence in UA spend. Improved campaign effectiveness: Advertisers can run multiple campaign types to acquire users with different, but complementary, retention and ROAS curves. This identifies which campaigns work best to achieve specific targets and reveals new incremental audiences to engage with.

Advertisers can run multiple campaign types to acquire users with different, but complementary, retention and ROAS curves. This identifies which campaigns work best to achieve specific targets and reveals new incremental audiences to engage with. More agile campaigns: AppLovin’s models learn fast, so costs associated with learning phases have been significantly reduced. Advertisers can immediately start running advanced campaign types, allowing them to hit targets faster.

AppLovin’s models learn fast, so costs associated with learning phases have been significantly reduced. Advertisers can immediately start running advanced campaign types, allowing them to hit targets faster. Global expansion: Advertisers can now find high-value users worldwide instead of focusing on a smaller set of regional markets. Running a single global campaign enables marketers to realize massive scale while hitting their target objectives.

“Ultimately, it’s about improving outcomes,” said Idil Canal, General Manager of AdTech at AppLovin. “Investing further in the latest AI technologies to enhance our systems improves advertising quality to provide better experiences for advertisers and their consumers. This, in turn, drives increased conversion rates for a higher return on ad spend allowing for business acceleration.”

To learn more about these advancements and hear from partners about their results, visit the AppLovin blog.

About AppLovin

AppLovin accelerates business growth with market leading technologies. AppLovin’s end-to-end software solutions support profitable growth by optimizing monetization and by using powerful machine learning to make data-driven marketing decisions. AppLovin partners with businesses to deliver personalized experiences at a massive global scale. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with several offices globally.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the improvements to our AppDiscovery solution and the expected effectiveness, speed and scalability of such improvements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties associated with the release of new features, the adoption and use of AI technologies, risks associated with our AXON models, as well as the risks described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ending March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

