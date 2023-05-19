Applova Proudly Announces Samsung Partnership for the All-in-one Self-serve Kiosk

PALO ALTO, Calif–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#2023RestaurantShow–Applova Inc., the emerging leader in restaurant digital ordering technology, announces a collaborative partnership with Samsung Electronics America Inc. to launch the all-inclusive kiosk to provide state-of-the-art contactless ordering and payment solutions. This turnkey solution allows restaurants — including quick-service restaurants (QSRs), cafes, and casual diners — to streamline operations, capture more sales, and hit profit targets.

With the integrated Applova software, Samsung kiosks have immense potential to transform restaurants and help businesses soar to new heights by delivering end-to-end automation to manage every aspect of transactional ordering. The all-in-one kiosks come equipped with a high-definition touch-screen, card terminal, printers, and more. Samsung touch-screen display enhances customers’ purchasing experience with clear and crisp visuals to attract customers. Applova’s intelligent user interface provides personalized, multi-tier upselling on every transaction by making recommendations of targeted and relevant add-ons. Clover merchants can easily install the kiosk solution and seamlessly synchronize it with their dashboard.

“Applova kiosk solution allows restaurants to engage with their customers in a way that elevates the experience for everyone involved — including their customers and staff,” said Dinesh Saparamadu, CEO and Founder, Applova. “Our kiosks have proven to reduce queues, increase consumer spending, drive customer engagement, and repeat orders through loyalty programs, all while providing substantial business ROI.”

“Elevating dining experiences is more than serving quality meals—restaurateurs must deliver fast service and build meaningful connections with their customers,” said Chris Mertens, Vice President of U.S. Sales, B2B Displays, Samsung. “Samsung’s partnership with Applova gives restaurant owners more opportunity to achieve these goals as it ensures patrons have more convenient and memorable interactions using the all-inclusive kiosk while simultaneously future-proofing their businesses to combat common challenges such as inflation, food waste, labor shortages, and hiring.”

About Applova Inc.: Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Applova Inc. is a leading provider of innovative digital ordering solutions designed to empower restaurants of all sizes to create more value and run their businesses better. With a portfolio of self-order kiosks, online storefronts, mobile order-ahead, and POS solutions, the Applova team works with leading-edge technologies to build unparalleled products that give restaurants a competitive advantage. Applova is constantly expanding the features and capabilities of digital ordering solutions to help restaurants leverage new sales channels while driving customer engagement.

For more information, visit www.applova.io/samsung-kiosk-clover

