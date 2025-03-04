AppLogic Networks Unveils 2025 Global Internet Phenomena Report: Key Insights into Internet Traffic Trends

Live sporting events drive new traffic peaks, while new encryption technologies complicate network management

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppLogic Networks (formerly Sandvine) is proud to announce the release of the 2025 Global Internet Phenomena Report (GIPR), an annual analysis that delivers in-depth insights into global internet traffic patterns and the applications driving that traffic.

Building on over a decade of research, this year's report utilizes the company’s innovative AppLogic product, allowing for unmatched coverage in identifying, categorizing, and measuring applications and application content across diverse networks worldwide. AppLogic employs machine learning and AI-powered analysis to accurately categorize applications, including encrypted traffic, ensuring a granular understanding of internet usage trends.

The GIPR's focus on application usage extends beyond overall traffic volume, providing a detailed examination of which applications are consuming the most bandwidth and potentially affecting network performance.

Key Topics in the 2025 Report Include:

As encryption technologies advance, operators must invest in better classification methods to maintain service quality. The Game-Changing Impact of Live Streaming: The top ten traffic days in 2024 all coincided with a live streaming sporting event—either the NFL (#s 1-5, 7-10), or Netflix’s Paul vs. Tyson special (#6). Live sports events generate traffic peaks that can exceed normal usage by 30-40%, necessitating advanced planning by operators to manage these fluctuations without compromising user experience.

" In an increasingly dark internet age, service providers need to understand the applications that are driving internet usage and how to effectively manage their networks,” said Mark Driedger, CEO of AppLogic Networks. “ Our data, in the GIPR and across our suite of software tools, empowers network operators to improve capacity planning, enhance service quality, and identify emerging market opportunities.”

“ The GIPR presents a valuable resource for service providers, equipping them with the data necessary to optimize network capacity, address service quality challenges, and adapt to emerging trends,” continued Driedger. “ By providing this report free to the industry, AppLogic Networks fosters an environment where service providers can better tailor their services to meet customer demands.”

About AppLogic Networks

AppLogic Networks is on a mission to revolutionize network observability while serving as a champion of digital human rights. The company provides AI-powered application and network intelligence software solutions that help network operators analyze, optimize, and monetize their networks with contextual insights and real-time metrics—ultimately enabling the delivery of high-quality online experiences. AppLogic Networks is based in the US, with associates located in democracies around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.AppLogicNetworks.com/.

