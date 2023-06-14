Applium, An SAP Integrator, Comes to Portugal

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
LISBON, Portugal–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applium, a French SAP integrator, has opened a subsidiary in Portugal to support its growth.

After two years of strong growth, which saw turnover almost double, Applium is continuing its development with its first international opening. For this new phase, Applium has chosen Portugal, and in particular the city of Lisbon.

“Several destinations were considered, but the choice quickly came down to Portugal. Less than 3 hours’ flight from Paris, Portugal has a large ecosystem of experienced SAP consultants and an excellent higher education system. The level of fluency in English is remarkable and French remains an important language, explains Alix Ponsada, Applium’s Managing Director.

Meeting the needs of SAP customers in France

The primary objective of this opening is to strengthen the teams in charge of SAP projects and Application Managed Services for the company’s French customers. Applium Portugal’s functional and technical SAP consultants will help to meet the high demand from customers for their SAP S/4HANA migration projects and the digitalization of their business processes.

Bertrand Dalaison, Chairman of Applium, comments: We are not ruling out the possibility of offering our services to Portuguese SAP customers in the future. Our primary objective is to better serve our 80 SAP customers in France. In 2022, despite the arrival of more than 30 new employees, we have had to postpone several of our customers’ projects, which is not satisfactory.

Baptiste Gonçalves appointed Applium Lisbon country manager

Applium’s Portuguese subsidiary is headed up by Baptiste Gonçalves. A graduate of Skema Business School, Baptiste has worked as a consultant, project manager and then delivery manager for 2 major SAP integrators in France and Portugal. Based in Lisbon, Baptiste took up his post on 9 January 2023.

“We wish Baptiste every success, and he can count on the support of all the Applium France teams. We don’t rule out that this first international experience will lead to others in the near future, probably outside Europe, concludes David Cairat, Deputy Managing Director.

About Applium

Applium is an SAP consultancy and integrator since 2002.

With sales growth of 69% over the last two years, Applium continues to expand rapidly, bringing its expertise to small and large businesses alike.

Applium covers the entire lifecycle of SAP solutions: Projects, Outsourcing, Maintenance and even SAP Support.

Key figures:

  • Sales of €19 million in 2022
  • 120 employees
  • 7 offices in France

 https://www.applium.fr/actualites,109/applium-simplante-au-portugal-pour-accompagner-sa-croissance,134.html

