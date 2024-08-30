Applied Statistics & Management Inc. (ASM) Announces the Retirement of Founder, President and CEO Trung Phan

TEMECULA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mdstaff–Applied Statistics & Management Inc. (ASM), a leading provider of medical staff credentialing and privileging solutions, announced the retirement of its founder, President, and CEO, Trung Phan. After decades of visionary leadership and dedication to advancing healthcare technology, Trung Phan will step down from his role effective August 30, 2024. Nick Phan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will succeed him as the new President and CEO.





Trung Phan’s journey with ASM began over 40 years ago when he founded the company. He transformed it into a trailblazer in the field of medical staff credentialing. Under his leadership, ASM’s flagship product, MD-Staff, has grown to serve healthcare organizations worldwide, delivering innovative solutions that streamline credentialing processes and enhance patient safety.

“Since founding the company in 1982, I have made it my mission to deliver the best solutions and service to our customers. It has been an honor over the years to develop so many relationships within our industry,” said Trung Phan. “Nick has been deeply involved in the company for over 21 years and is largely responsible for our continued growth and success. As I retire, I am confident that Nick will continue to drive the company’s vision forward, fostering innovation and excellence.”

Nick Phan has played a pivotal role in the leadership and growth of ASM. He brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a strong commitment to advancing ASM’s mission and expanding its impact on the healthcare industry and patient safety.

“Trung, my father, has been my mentor and guiding light throughout my life. It is a profound honor to lead such an incredible company alongside an amazing team,” said Nick Phan. “As leaders in the marketplace, we are committed to advancing our technology and continuing to provide outstanding customer service.”

The ASM team extends its heartfelt gratitude to Trung Phan for his remarkable contributions and leadership to the healthcare industry. ASM remains commitment to the core values of integrity, innovation, and customer focus, delivering exceptional solutions and support to the healthcare industry.

About Applied Statistics & Management Inc

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Temecula, CA, Applied Statistics & Management, Inc. (ASM) is dedicated to the development and support of software solutions that leverage the latest technologies and methodologies for the healthcare industry. ASM’s flagship product, MD-Staff, is the most advanced credentialing, privileging, and provider information management platform available. Used by over 3,000 facilities worldwide, ASM provides integrated, credentialing solutions to provide medical facilities with a single-source database for provider information. Our products are designed to eliminate redundancy by automating and managing credentialing, privileging, OPPE, FPPE, and peer review processes.

Contacts

Rebecca Paredez, (951) 334-4823