Applied Insight Wins Large, Multiyear Artificial Intelligence Development Contract From IC Customer

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Applied Insight LLC, a cloud and technology services leader in the government market, announced today it has won a sizable and strategic five-year contract to provide artificial intelligence development to an existing U.S. Intelligence Community customer. Under the agreement, Applied Insight’s work will primarily focus on various aspects of AI and machine learning.





“We are extremely grateful to our customer for trusting our team to tackle this critical work in applying advanced AI technology to support our nation’s national security mission,” said Larry Denton, Chief Growth Officer at Applied Insight. “We are proud to expand our work with our customers to help maintain America’s leadership in artificial intelligence. At the same time, we are thrilled about this huge team win. This is a major milestone for us that builds on the company’s continuing cadence of new business. It’s also proof of the quality work Applied Insight delivers and the deep knowledge and close collaborative relationships we have with our customers.”

In the past 24 months, Applied Insight has won 12 contracts with national security customers, delivering services and products ranging from AI and cloud to cybersecurity and data analytics.

Earlier this year, Applied Insight acquired Zavda Technologies, further expanding its footprint in national security by strengthening its capabilities in network and systems engineering, data analysis, and software development to support the dynamic needs of defense and national security.

The Washington Business Journal has recognized Applied Insight as one of the Largest Government Technology Contractors and Largest Cybersecurity Companies in the Greater Washington area. Newsweek also recognized the company as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters.

Applied Insight is actively recruiting to fill more than 100 job openings in Northern Virginia, Maryland, the District and other locations across the U.S. Job candidates may learn more about building a career at Applied Insight at www.applied-insight.com/careers/ and apply online at www.applied-insight.com/careers/open-positions/.

Learn more about Applied Insight at www.applied-insight.com.

About Applied Insight

Applied Insight is a trusted go-to partner of government and industry for innovation in cloud, networking, data and cyber operations, renowned for its deep customer knowledge and rapid problem solving through a unique blend of human experience and technical expertise. Applied Insight’s products and expertise have been honed and proven at the epicenter of the defense and intelligence mission. They apply that experience to design, deliver and manage highly secure cloud, networking, data, and cyber services and solutions across the public sector. Applied Insight has the scale to tackle the most complex challenges for our customers and the agility to solve them at the speed they demand. Learn more at applied-insight.com. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Kristina Messner



Messner Media Group LLC (for Applied Insight)



Kristina@messnermediagroup.com

703-716-3181