Applied Information, Audi and HAAS Alert Demonstrate First Use of Connected Vehicle Technology to Request Green Lights for Passenger Vehicles

Texas DOT project demonstrates how C-V2X Technology can replace costly intersection detection devices, eliminating wait times at cross streets without disrupting normal traffic flow.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G–For the first time on public roads, Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology has been used to request a green light for passenger vehicles. The application was developed by Applied Information® for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and demonstrated using the TravelSafely smartphone app, an Audi e-tron® Sportback equipped with C-V2X Direct and a cellular network-connected RAM® pickup truck using HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® technology.





The “detector call” application is designed to improve safety by eliminating unnecessary stops at cross streets at night and to reduce the cost of installing and maintaining advanced vehicle detection equipment such as radar, cameras and loops embedded in the pavement.

The application mimics a normal request for a green light from vehicles approaching the traffic signal and changes the light as the vehicle arrives. Eliminating unnecessary stops also reduces idle time which provides an environmental benefit. The application is non-disruptive and maintains the signal’s normal timing routine.

“This is a revolutionary change for the detection system from passive to proactive,” said Steve Chiu, Project Coordinator, TxDOT Houston. “Also, from a maintenance and efficiency perspective, which is important to the maintaining agency, C-V2X provides a high-level of reliability.”

“Enabling passenger vehicles to communicate with traffic signals is a significant leap forward in safety and efficiency. This innovation is available today and can be deployed at scale using existing technology on smartphones, in vehicles, and at traffic signals,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information. “Texas DOT is leading the nation in developing and deploying innovative technology to improve safety, save tax dollars and improve the environment.”

“Smoothing traffic flow, curtailing emissions and improving road safety are central to the promise of connected mobility,” said Brad Stertz, Director, Government Affairs at Audi of America, Inc. “The quick wins that are possible when vehicles and infrastructure can seamlessly communicate with each other is what drives our vision of the future.”

HAAS Alert’s Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicles, Jeremy Agulnek, says this project demonstrates how connected vehicle technology already deployed today can be cost-effectively leveraged to deliver multiple benefits. “There are 80 million passenger cars connected to ‘the cloud’ today. When vehicle data are in the cloud, innovative use cases that benefit drivers, public agencies, and communities are achievable at a fraction of the cost.”

The technology enabling the passenger vehicles, and TravelSafely smartphone app to communicate with the signals and call for the green light using C-V2X was developed by Applied Information. The Audi e-tron was equipped with a C-V2X Direct on-board unit which was programmed to ask for the green light. The pickup truck used its integrated cellular network modem to communicate with HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud platform, which then delivered the location data to Applied Information’s cloud platform to ask for the green light. The TravelSafely app is available for iPhone and Android smartphones.

The technology was demonstrated at the TxDOT Connected Vehicle Innovation Summit in Houston. Paradigm Traffic Systems was the system integrator.

About Audi of America –

At Audi of America, we believe the future is electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be at least 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2022, Audi sold 186,875 vehicles in the U.S., sold more fully electric models than ever before, and achieved a record-breaking year in after sales. Learn more about who we are and how we’re working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

About HAAS Alert –

HAAS Alert’s mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables cities to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,200 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Editors: Images may be found here: https://tinyurl.com/4sx3ss65 Video link: https://youtu.be/JLt9XKcJl48

